Suburban Comfort Meets Modern Living in Newly Sold Dream Home

PARSIPPANY — This beautifully renovated suburban oasis, built in 1964, is perfectly situated on a 0.35-acre lot and boasts everything a dream home could offer. With 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 full modern bathrooms, including a large master bedroom and ensuite bathroom, this home provides ample space for comfortable living.
Step inside to a large, inviting kitchen adorned with sleek quartz countertops and a generous island, designed for both culinary adventures and casual gatherings. The open-concept design ensures a seamless flow between the kitchen, dining, and living areas, perfect for entertaining or everyday life.
On the ground level, you’ll find a cozy family room with direct access to the yard, providing the ideal spot for relaxation. The home also features a 2-car garage and an expansive driveway that accommodates up to five additional vehicles, offering plenty of parking for family and guests.
Enjoy year-round comfort with central air conditioning and hot forced air heating. Located in a highly desirable town, this property combines the peace and tranquility of suburban living with convenient access to local amenities, top-rated schools, and parks, making it the perfect place to call home.
Seller represented by: Oscar Nunez with Lifestyle International Realty; Buyer represented by: Adam Aguanno with Realty Executives Platinum.
Other recent Parsippany home sales include:
|Street
|SalesPrice
|206 Lake Shore Drive
|$581,000.00
|7 Pawnee Avenue
|$560,000.00
|107 Minnehaha Boulevard
|$490,000.00
|2467 Route 10, Bldg 17, No.7B
|$235,000.00
|106 Fieldcrest Road
|$510,000.00
|17 Oak Lane
|$555,000.00
|6 Concord Way
|$985,000.00
|11 Summerhill Drive
|$650,000.00
|5 Queen St
|$870,000.00
|64 Moraine Road
|$743,000.00
|44 Lincoln Gardens
|$267,500.00
|36 Eastbrook Road
|$775,000.00
|12 Lenard Way
|$1,160,000.00
|38 Maplewood Drive
|$755,000.00
|14 Woodcrest Road
|$535,000.00
|11 Chadd Court
|$999,999.00
|3 Biscay Drive
|$865,000.00
|92 Stockton Court
|$570,000.00
|41 Normandy Drive
|$710,000.00
|16 Stafford Terrace
|$950,000.00
|8 Ute Avenue
|$575,000.00
|1 Syldeo Drive
|$1,166,300.00
|2467 Route 10
|$233,000.00
|128 Gladstone Drive
|$731,500.00
|164 Reynolds Avenue
|$700,200.00
|2350 Route 10
|$250,000.00
|38 Kelley Lane
|$645,000.00
|3 Little John Road
|$635,000.00
|58 Moraine Road
|$720,000.00
|8 Hastings Road
|$739,000.00
|27 Maple Lane
|$437,000.00
|4 Elray Road
|$575,000.00
|2467 Route 10
|$237,500.00
|136 Gladstone Drive
|$726,000.00
|52 White Oak Court
|$565,000.00
|9 Norman Avenue
|$676,000.00
|24 Boehm Avenue
|$865,000.00
|197 N Beverwyck Road
|$220,000.00
|15 Union Road
|$835,000.00
|5 Wolf Place
|$655,000.00
|2467 Route 10
|$210,000.00
|68 Lake Shore Drive
|$520,000.00
|49 Auburn Road
|$710,000.00
|827 Park Road
|$900,000.00
|14 Rhoda Terrace
|$805,000.00
|27 Knoll Road
|$440,000.00
|35 Cherokee Avenue
|$360,000.00
|6 Normandy Drive
|$629,900.00
|38 Harrison Road
|$581,300.00
|135 Allentown Road
|$485,000.00
|28 Chesapeake Avenue
|$462,000.00
|6 Jamaica Road
|$1,325,000.00
|171 Old Bloomfield Avenue
|$395,000.00
|155 Troy Meadow Road
|$999,999.00
|51 Jacksonville Drive
|$631,000.00
|20 Eventide Court
|$975,000.00
|55 Laurelton Road
|$530,001.00
|3 Princess St
|$560,000.00
|10 Country Club Road
|$445,000.00
|75 Nokomis Avenue
|$510,000.00
|74 Westminster Drive
|$830,000.00
|18 Trojan Avenue
|$810,000.00
|58 Iroquois Avenue
|$665,000.00
|48 Camden Road
|$488,500.00
|17 Haddonfield Drive
|$821,000.00
|8 Twin Oaks Road
|$835,000.00
|65 Summerhill Drive
|$685,000.00
|11 F Houston Taylor Court
|$680,000.00
|7 Bent Birch Place
|$845,000.00
|1 Moraine Road
|$680,000.00
|31 Tarn Drive
|$860,000.00
|3 Sagamore Road
|$575,000.00
|12 Wood Drive
|$999,999.00
|62 Iroquois Avenue
|$507,525.00
|6 Celtic Way
|$750,000.00
|23 Robert St
|$801,000.00
|35 Mayetta Road
|$400,000.00
|232 Atlantic Drive
|$986,111.00
|1 Millstone Drive
|$935,000.00
|37 Decroce Court
|$760,000.00
|43 Westminster Drive
|$680,000.00
|9 Princess St
|$670,000.00
|52 Continental Road
|$830,000.00
|22 Northfield Road
|$505,000.00
|10 Alan Drive
|$565,000.00
|6 Intervale Road
|$502,000.00
|60 Wenonah Avenue
|$831,000.00
|585 Allentown Road
|$500,000.00
|14 Elray Road
|$820,000.00
|3 Willowcrest Road
|$750,000.00
|899 Lake Shore Drive
|$505,000.00
|29 Trinity Place
|$450,000.00