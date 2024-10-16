Suburban Comfort Meets Modern Living in Newly Sold Dream Home

PARSIPPANY — This beautifully renovated suburban oasis, built in 1964, is perfectly situated on a 0.35-acre lot and boasts everything a dream home could offer. With 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 full modern bathrooms, including a large master bedroom and ensuite bathroom, this home provides ample space for comfortable living.

Step inside to a large, inviting kitchen adorned with sleek quartz countertops and a generous island, designed for both culinary adventures and casual gatherings. The open-concept design ensures a seamless flow between the kitchen, dining, and living areas, perfect for entertaining or everyday life.

Dream Home with Master Suite and Modern Kitchen Finds New Owners

On the ground level, you’ll find a cozy family room with direct access to the yard, providing the ideal spot for relaxation. The home also features a 2-car garage and an expansive driveway that accommodates up to five additional vehicles, offering plenty of parking for family and guests.

Enjoy year-round comfort with central air conditioning and hot forced air heating. Located in a highly desirable town, this property combines the peace and tranquility of suburban living with convenient access to local amenities, top-rated schools, and parks, making it the perfect place to call home.

Seller represented by: Oscar Nunez with Lifestyle International Realty; Buyer represented by: Adam Aguanno with Realty Executives Platinum.

Other recent Parsippany home sales include: