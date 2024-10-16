Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Business NewsLocal News

Suburban Comfort Meets Modern Living in Newly Sold Dream Home

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Modern Oasis: 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, and Open-Concept Living

PARSIPPANY — This beautifully renovated suburban oasis, built in 1964, is perfectly situated on a 0.35-acre lot and boasts everything a dream home could offer. With 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 full modern bathrooms, including a large master bedroom and ensuite bathroom, this home provides ample space for comfortable living.

Step inside to a large, inviting kitchen adorned with sleek quartz countertops and a generous island, designed for both culinary adventures and casual gatherings. The open-concept design ensures a seamless flow between the kitchen, dining, and living areas, perfect for entertaining or everyday life.

On the ground level, you’ll find a cozy family room with direct access to the yard, providing the ideal spot for relaxation. The home also features a 2-car garage and an expansive driveway that accommodates up to five additional vehicles, offering plenty of parking for family and guests.

Enjoy year-round comfort with central air conditioning and hot forced air heating. Located in a highly desirable town, this property combines the peace and tranquility of suburban living with convenient access to local amenities, top-rated schools, and parks, making it the perfect place to call home.

Seller represented by: Oscar Nunez with Lifestyle International Realty; Buyer represented by: Adam Aguanno with Realty Executives Platinum.

Other recent Parsippany home sales include:

StreetSalesPrice
206 Lake Shore Drive$581,000.00
7 Pawnee Avenue$560,000.00
107 Minnehaha Boulevard$490,000.00
2467 Route 10, Bldg 17, No.7B$235,000.00
106 Fieldcrest Road$510,000.00
17 Oak Lane$555,000.00
6 Concord Way$985,000.00
11 Summerhill Drive$650,000.00
5 Queen St$870,000.00
64 Moraine Road$743,000.00
44 Lincoln Gardens$267,500.00
36 Eastbrook Road$775,000.00
12 Lenard Way$1,160,000.00
38 Maplewood Drive$755,000.00
14 Woodcrest Road$535,000.00
11 Chadd Court$999,999.00
3 Biscay Drive$865,000.00
92 Stockton Court$570,000.00
41 Normandy Drive$710,000.00
16 Stafford Terrace$950,000.00
8 Ute Avenue$575,000.00
1 Syldeo Drive$1,166,300.00
2467 Route 10$233,000.00
128 Gladstone Drive$731,500.00
164 Reynolds Avenue$700,200.00
2350 Route 10$250,000.00
38 Kelley Lane$645,000.00
3 Little John Road$635,000.00
58 Moraine Road$720,000.00
8 Hastings Road$739,000.00
27 Maple Lane$437,000.00
4 Elray Road$575,000.00
2467 Route 10$237,500.00
136 Gladstone Drive$726,000.00
52 White Oak Court$565,000.00
9 Norman Avenue$676,000.00
24 Boehm Avenue$865,000.00
197 N Beverwyck Road$220,000.00
15 Union Road$835,000.00
5 Wolf Place$655,000.00
2467 Route 10$210,000.00
68 Lake Shore Drive$520,000.00
49 Auburn Road$710,000.00
827 Park Road$900,000.00
14 Rhoda Terrace$805,000.00
27 Knoll Road$440,000.00
35 Cherokee Avenue$360,000.00
6 Normandy Drive$629,900.00
38 Harrison Road$581,300.00
135 Allentown Road$485,000.00
28 Chesapeake Avenue$462,000.00
6 Jamaica Road$1,325,000.00
171 Old Bloomfield Avenue$395,000.00
155 Troy Meadow Road$999,999.00
51 Jacksonville Drive$631,000.00
20 Eventide Court$975,000.00
55 Laurelton Road$530,001.00
3 Princess St$560,000.00
10 Country Club Road$445,000.00
75 Nokomis Avenue$510,000.00
74 Westminster Drive$830,000.00
18 Trojan Avenue$810,000.00
58 Iroquois Avenue$665,000.00
48 Camden Road$488,500.00
17 Haddonfield Drive$821,000.00
8 Twin Oaks Road$835,000.00
65 Summerhill Drive$685,000.00
11 F Houston Taylor Court$680,000.00
7 Bent Birch Place$845,000.00
1 Moraine Road$680,000.00
31 Tarn Drive$860,000.00
3 Sagamore Road$575,000.00
12 Wood Drive$999,999.00
62 Iroquois Avenue$507,525.00
6 Celtic Way$750,000.00
23 Robert St$801,000.00
35 Mayetta Road$400,000.00
232 Atlantic Drive$986,111.00
1 Millstone Drive$935,000.00
37 Decroce Court$760,000.00
43 Westminster Drive$680,000.00
9 Princess St$670,000.00
52 Continental Road$830,000.00
22 Northfield Road$505,000.00
10 Alan Drive$565,000.00
6 Intervale Road$502,000.00
60 Wenonah Avenue$831,000.00
585 Allentown Road$500,000.00
14 Elray Road$820,000.00
3 Willowcrest Road$750,000.00
899 Lake Shore Drive$505,000.00
29 Trinity Place$450,000.00
