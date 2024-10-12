Parsippany Celebrates the Opening of Salad House, Offering Healthy Dining Options

PARSIPPANY – Salad House, a rapidly expanding fast-casual franchise known for its health-focused menu of fresh, made-to-order chopped salads, has opened its newest location at 804 Route 46 in Parsippany. The new franchise, which marks the 18th location since the brand’s inception in 2011, continues Salad House’s growth across New Jersey and the greater northeast.

Joey Cioffi, founder and CEO of Salad House, expressed his excitement for the new Parsippany opening. “Salad House has become known for its menu versatility and great service that translates to many different markets,” Cioffi said. “We’re looking forward to serving our signature salads and sandwiches to our guests in Parsippany and becoming part of the fabric of this community in the years ahead.”

Nestled in the bustling commercial corridor along Route 46, the new Salad House is conveniently located near retailers, office buildings, and residential areas, making it an ideal spot for quick lunches, family dinners, or a healthy meal on the go. The Parsippany location, owned by franchise partners Fatih Karaca and Erkan Okyar, is set to serve a wide range of fresh, customizable salads, wraps, sandwiches, and smoothies that cater to various dietary preferences, including vegan, vegetarian, paleo, keto, and gluten-free.

At Salad House, guests can craft their perfect meal with the Create-Your-Own Salad option. With over 90 fresh ingredients to choose from, diners can customize a delicious and healthy salad tailored to their taste. From greens and grains to proteins and toppings, the possibilities are endless!

The Salad House menu features popular items like the Fiesta CHX Salad and the Crispy Mutha Clucka Wrap, with over 90 fresh ingredients to choose from, ensuring there is something for everyone. In addition to dine-in and take-out options, Salad House offers catering services with platters and customizable salad options, starting at $10 per person. The brand’s mobile app also enhances the guest experience with an extensive rewards program.

To celebrate the opening, Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, along with Councilman Justin Musella, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill, and Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce members, including Board Member Nicolas Limanov, welcomed Salad House with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, October 11. Mayor Barberio praised the new addition, stating, “Welcome to Parsippany! I think you will do very well here, your menu is great, the food is delicious and healthy, and you are all very welcoming. I wish you much success.”

Frank Cahill, Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee, proudly presents a welcome plaque to the new Salad House location in Parsippany. The presentation marks the community’s support and excitement for the newest addition to the local dining scene, offering fresh, healthy options to residents and visitors alike.

Frank Cahill, Chairman Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development stated “Congratulations to Salad House on the grand opening in Parsippany! Wishing you great success as you bring fresh, delicious, and healthy meal options to our community. Welcome and best of luck! #PRIDEINPARSIPPANY.”

Salad House is poised for further expansion, with plans to open more locations in New Jersey and beyond, including Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New York, Maryland, Florida, and Virginia. The brand’s recent expansion into Brooklyn, NY, and its newly signed franchise agreements, reflect its commitment to bringing fresh, healthy dining options to communities across the East Coast.