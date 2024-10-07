Tuesday, October 8, 2024
HomeLocal NewsOur Lady of Mercy Hosts Eldercare Seminar Series: Navigating Assisted Living and...
Local News

Our Lady of Mercy Hosts Eldercare Seminar Series: Navigating Assisted Living and Dementia Care

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
235

MORRIS COUNTY — The Our Lady of Mercy Health Ministry is hosting the first of a three-part Eldercare Seminar Series on Thursday, October 10th, at 7:00 p.m. at the Parish Center. The seminar, titled “When is Assisted Living or Nursing Care Appropriate for My Loved Ones?” will provide essential guidance on managing the challenges of aging and recognizing when to consider additional care options for loved ones.

Barbara Freda

Kim Klapper of Graceful Aging Services will lead a discussion on strategies for aging with dignity and grace.

Barbara Freda of Genesis Healthcare will focus on identifying signs of dementia and determining the appropriate time to seek further assistance, particularly for individuals living with Alzheimer’s. Both experts will provide valuable information and resources to help seniors and caregivers make informed eldercare decisions.

Kim Klapper

The series will continue with additional sessions on November 14th and January 9th, addressing other important aspects of eldercare. Whether you’re a senior exploring your rights and options or a caregiver seeking advice, these seminars are designed to equip you with the knowledge needed to plan confidently for the future.

RSVP is encouraged. To reserve your spot, email office@ourladyofmercyparish or call Kathy at (973).428-4996.

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain insights from professionals and prepare for future eldercare needs.

Our Lady of Mercy is located at 90 Whippany Road, Whippany.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany Actor Nick Ferro Hosted Successful Fundraiser at Applebee’s, Prepares for IMTA Convention
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »