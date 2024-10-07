Our Lady of Mercy Hosts Eldercare Seminar Series: Navigating Assisted Living and Dementia Care

MORRIS COUNTY — The Our Lady of Mercy Health Ministry is hosting the first of a three-part Eldercare Seminar Series on Thursday, October 10th, at 7:00 p.m. at the Parish Center. The seminar, titled “When is Assisted Living or Nursing Care Appropriate for My Loved Ones?” will provide essential guidance on managing the challenges of aging and recognizing when to consider additional care options for loved ones.

Barbara Freda

Kim Klapper of Graceful Aging Services will lead a discussion on strategies for aging with dignity and grace.

Barbara Freda of Genesis Healthcare will focus on identifying signs of dementia and determining the appropriate time to seek further assistance, particularly for individuals living with Alzheimer’s. Both experts will provide valuable information and resources to help seniors and caregivers make informed eldercare decisions.

Kim Klapper

The series will continue with additional sessions on November 14th and January 9th, addressing other important aspects of eldercare. Whether you’re a senior exploring your rights and options or a caregiver seeking advice, these seminars are designed to equip you with the knowledge needed to plan confidently for the future.

RSVP is encouraged. To reserve your spot, email office@ourladyofmercyparish or call Kathy at (973).428-4996.

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain insights from professionals and prepare for future eldercare needs.

Our Lady of Mercy is located at 90 Whippany Road, Whippany.