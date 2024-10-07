Parsippany Actor Nick Ferro Hosted Successful Fundraiser at Applebee’s, Prepares for IMTA Convention

PARSIPPANY — Nick Ferro, a rising young actor from Parsippany, along with his mother, Denise Ferro, hosted a highly successful Flapjack Fundraiser at Applebee’s this past Sunday, October 6, as they personally served breakfast to the many community members who came out in support of Nick’s acting journey. The fundraiser was held to help fund Nick’s participation in the prestigious International Modeling and Talent Association (IMTA) convention in Los Angeles in January 2025.

With the help of his mother, Nick served up pancakes, sausage, eggs, and beverages to the large crowd of supporters who gathered for the event. The community showed up in full force, and the overwhelming turnout ensured that Nick would be well-supported on his journey to IMTA, where he would have the opportunity to showcase his talent in front of top industry professionals.

Nick Ferro’s supporters gather at Applebee’s, showing overwhelming community backing during a successful fundraiser for his journey to the IMTA convention in Los Angeles.

“Having my mom by my side, serving breakfast to everyone who came out to support me, made the day even more special,” Nick shared. “We’re both incredibly grateful for the support from the community.”

Nick Ferro’s Journey and IMTA Preparation

Nick’s passion for acting began at the age of eight when he attended classes at Barbizon, a well-known modeling and acting school. Despite a brief pause in his acting endeavors, Nick refocused on his career after graduating from the County College of Morris (CCM). His professional training at LaGuardia Acting School under Joshua Nelson further honed his skills, leading to his first film role in Focus in November 2023, where he played Matt, a supporting character.

Now, with the IMTA convention in sight, Nick is ready to take his career to the next level. The funds raised at Applebee’s will help cover his expenses as he prepares to present his acting talent to agents, casting directors, and managers at the IMTA event.

The success of the fundraiser, along with Nick and Denise Ferro’s hands-on involvement, demonstrates the deep connection between the Ferro family and the Parsippany community, who are all rooting for Nick’s success.