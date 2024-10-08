Owner of Plato’s Closet in Roxbury Sentenced for Invasion of Privacy and Possession of Child Pornography

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Investigations Robert McNally, and Chief Dean Adone of the Roxbury Township Police Department confirmed the sentencing of Nicholas Zirpoli, 36, of Lincoln Park. Zirpoli is the owner and operator of Plato’s Closet, a clothing retail store in Roxbury Township.

On May 13, 2024, Zirpoli pled guilty to ten counts of third-degree Invasion of Privacy and one count of third-degree Possession of Child Pornography. On October 4, 2024, the Honorable Stephen J. Taylor, P.J.S.C., imposed a sentence of three years of probation with 364 days in the Morris County Correctional Facility. Zirpoli is not to have any contact with the victims or their families and continue to undergo psychotherapy.

During the period of late 2022 to the beginning of 2023, Zirpoli used a device to video record juvenile and adult employees, 11 in total, utilizing the restroom at Plato’s Closet at separate times.

Prosecutor Carroll recognizes the Roxbury Township Police Department and Morris County Prosecutor’s Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit, who worked jointly on this investigation.