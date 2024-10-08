Tuesday, October 8, 2024
HomeLocal NewsOwner of Plato’s Closet in Roxbury Sentenced for Invasion of Privacy and...
Local NewsPolice and Fire

Owner of Plato’s Closet in Roxbury Sentenced for Invasion of Privacy and Possession of Child Pornography

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
709

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Investigations Robert McNally, and Chief Dean Adone of the Roxbury Township Police Department confirmed the sentencing of Nicholas Zirpoli, 36, of Lincoln Park. Zirpoli is the owner and operator of Plato’s Closet, a clothing retail store in Roxbury Township.

On May 13, 2024, Zirpoli pled guilty to ten counts of third-degree Invasion of Privacy and one count of third-degree Possession of Child Pornography. On October 4, 2024, the Honorable Stephen J. Taylor, P.J.S.C., imposed a sentence of three years of probation with 364 days in the Morris County Correctional Facility. Zirpoli is not to have any contact with the victims or their families and continue to undergo psychotherapy.

During the period of late 2022 to the beginning of 2023, Zirpoli used a device to video record juvenile and adult employees, 11 in total, utilizing the restroom at Plato’s Closet at separate times.

Prosecutor Carroll recognizes the Roxbury Township Police Department and Morris County Prosecutor’s Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit, who worked jointly on this investigation.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Our Lady of Mercy Hosts Eldercare Seminar Series: Navigating Assisted Living and Dementia Care
Next article
Parsippany-Troy Hills Council Meeting Scheduled for October 8
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »