Parsippany Police to Host Coffee with a Cop Event on October 10

PARSIPPANY — Residents of Parsippany will have the opportunity to engage with their local police department at the upcoming Coffee with a Cop event, scheduled for Thursday, October 10, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon. The event will take place at Valley Bank, located at 800 Route 46 West (Arlington Plaza).

Organized in partnership with Valley Bank, this event encourages community members to meet Parsippany police officers in a relaxed, informal setting. The goal is to provide an open forum where residents can discuss issues that are important to them, their families, and the broader community. Whether the topics involve public safety, neighborhood concerns, or simply getting to know the officers who serve the area, Coffee with a Cop provides an accessible environment for open dialogue.

RSVPs are required for the event. Residents interested in attending can confirm their participation by contacting Ildiko Peluso at (973) 263-0601 or via email at ipeluso@valley.com.

This national initiative is part of a broader effort to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Coffee with a Cop offers a unique opportunity to build relationships and foster understanding between officers and the public in a casual, conversational environment.

The Parsippany Police Department encourages all community members to attend, share their thoughts, and build stronger connections with their local law enforcement team.