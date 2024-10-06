Flu Shot: Essential Protection for People with Chronic Conditions Like HIV

MORRIS COUNTY — People with chronic conditions, such as HIV, are at higher risk for severe flu-related complications and should get a flu shot annually to help prevent serious illness, hospitalizations, and deaths. This is especially important for those with HIV who are not on antiretroviral therapy (ART), as untreated HIV weakens the immune system, making it harder to fight off infections and certain cancers.

The flu shot offers the best protection against flu each season. People with HIV face an increased risk of not only contracting the flu but also developing other bacterial or viral infections, including pneumonia. With flu activity peaking in winter, the CDC recommends getting vaccinated early in the fall, ideally by the end of October, for maximum protection.

While it’s impossible to eliminate all flu risks, there are effective steps to reduce the chances of illness and flu-related complications:

Get a Flu Shot: It’s never too late to get vaccinated, but early in flu season is best. High-risk groups, including people with HIV, should opt for the injectable flu shot, as the nasal spray is not recommended. Flu shots are widely available at no cost in locations such as doctors’ offices, clinics, pharmacies, and workplaces. Take Preventative Steps: Simple actions like frequent hand washing, avoiding face-touching, and staying away from sick individuals can help stop the spread of the flu. If you feel unwell, stay home to avoid infecting others. Consult Your HIV Care Provider if Symptoms Arise: If you think you have the flu or have been exposed to the virus, contact your HIV care provider immediately. Flu antivirals, when started early, can reduce the severity of symptoms and prevent complications. These medications are safe to take with HIV treatments, but always inform your provider about your current HIV medications to avoid potential interactions.

In addition to the flu shot, the CDC advises people with HIV to stay up to date with other vaccines, including COVID-19, Hepatitis A and B, HPV, Meningococcal, Pneumococcal, Tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis (Tdap), and Zoster (shingles). Discuss your vaccine needs with your HIV care provider to ensure you’re fully protected.

For more information or questions about HIV and other sexually transmitted infections, contact the New Jersey AIDS/HIV/STD Hotline, available 24/7, for free and confidential help. Healthcare providers can connect you with free sexual health services in New Jersey: 1-800-624-2377 or chat online.