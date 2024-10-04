Saturday, October 5, 2024
Local News

Uniting in Faith and Love for Animals: Join the Blessing Ceremony in Parsippany

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
415
St. Gregory’s Episcopal Hosts Community-Wide Blessing of the Animals Event

PARSIPPANY — On Sunday, October 6, starting at 1:00 p.m., St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church, located at 480 S. Beverwyck Road, will host the first-ever joint Blessing of the Animals event in collaboration with St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church and Parsippany United Methodist Church.

This event marks a special occasion as three churches, belonging to the Interfaith Clergy Council, come together for this heartwarming ceremony. People of all denominations are invited to participate, and all animals are welcome to receive blessings.

Additionally, dog and cat food donations, paper towels, and cat litter will be accepted to support the Mount Pleasant Animal Shelter. This is a wonderful opportunity to unite as a community, honor our beloved pets, and support a great cause.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Local News

