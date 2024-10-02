Stickley Museum Re-Opens with Ribbon-Cutting, Honoring 40 Years of dePierro’s Service

PARSIPPANY — The Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms, the early 20th century historic home of Gustav Stickley, is celebrating its re-opening with a FREE Fall Open House on Saturday, October 26, 2024, that will include a ribbon-cutting and reception honoring Michael dePierro for forty years of public service to Parsippany. The museum’s re-opened space will feature the rebuilt Annex Visitor Pavilion, restored Log House Kitchen, and interpreted Log House Porch. The Annex will be the home of the museum’s Craftsman Shop.

Gustav Stickley was a designer, manufacturer, and the visionary behind Craftsman Farms. Stickley originally intended the Log House, which lies in the heart of the property, to serve as a clubhouse for Craftsman Farms. Completed in 1911, it evolved into the Stickley family home and today is a historic house museum.

The Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms will re-open in a way that has not been possible since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the museum to close its in-person operations. This closure was compounded by a tropical storm that brought severe damage to the Annex; the structure adjacent to the Log House. Addressing this damage further delayed a full re-opening as the museum’s leadership worked on plans to fund, rebuild, and interpret the space. Facing repeated challenges, construction extended more than a year past the expected completion date.

“But now, the end of construction is in sight, and with it, the beginning of a new era. Although it is coming later than expected, in some ways, the timing could not be better,” explained the Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms’ Executive Director Vonda K. Givens. “The end of construction and our full re-opening will coincide with the museum’s 35th Anniversary celebration!”

After thirty-five years, visitors will for the first time experience the fully restored Log House Kitchen, along with the newly interpreted Log House Porch, both furnished to honor Stickley’s original vision during his tenure at Craftsman Farms. These spaces, which formerly served as The Craftsman Shop and an orientation space, will now further the historic narrative of the Log House. As for The Craftsman Shop, it is now located in the rebuilt Annex Visitor Pavilion, which also will serve as the museum’s main entrance.

The Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms will kick off its re-opening FREE Fall Open House with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the presentation of the “Gustav Stickley Award,” honoring former

Parsippany-Troy Hills Council President Michael dePierro for his dedication to saving and preserving Craftsman Farms and his invaluable support of the museum since its inception. With more than 40 years of dedicated public service and community involvement, dePierro has been instrumental in improving the quality of life for Parsippany residents. The museum is proud to honor his many years of leadership.

The re-opening FREE Fall Open House will take place on Saturday, October 26, 2024.

For more information about the reopening and upcoming events, please visit our website at www.stickleymuseum.org or follow us on social media.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus magazine, October 2024 issue. Click here to read the magazine.