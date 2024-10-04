Saturday, October 5, 2024
Morris County Correctional Facility Receives Perfect Marks

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Morris County Correctional Facility

MORRIS COUNTY — In August 2024, the Morris County Correctional Facility (MCCF) was subject to inspection by the New Jersey Department of Corrections (NJDOC). The inspection, which is conducted annually, examines the facility’s physical structure and ensures policies are being applied to the high standard required by the NJDOC. Recently, Sheriff James M. Gannon and the MCCF Administration were informed that the audit determined there was a 100% compliance rating in all NJDOC standards.

Christel Jackson-Lee of the NJDOC was the auditor conducting the inspection. She praised the staff for their high level of professionalism, the courtesy that was displayed when interacting with her, and the job knowledge she witnessed while touring the facility. She was also extremely impressed by the cleanliness and overall management of the jail.

Sheriff Gannon stated, “A 100% compliance rating is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all facility staff members. I would like to thank each of them for their continued efforts in making the MCCF one of the best in the country and would like to congratulate them on a job well done, all while working the toughest beat in Morris County.” The 2024 average daily population in the MCCF is 325 inmates. Year to August inmate management has seen 1,752 individual admissions and 1,656 individual discharges.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
