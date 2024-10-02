Naloxone Now Available Free of Charge to All NJ Schools

MORRIS COUNTY — All New Jersey school districts can now receive naloxone free through the state’s Department of Human Services’ Naloxone Direct program. The Department of Human Services partnered with the New Jersey Board of Pharmacy and its Medicaid division to craft and implement this unique program.

Naloxone, a life-saving medication, quickly reverses the effects of opioid overdoses. By blocking opioid receptors in the brain, it can help prevent fatalities in overdose situations.

Schools can order naloxone in cases, each containing 12 nasal sprays, for a total of 24 doses. Additionally, naloxone is available at 28 authorized Harm Reduction Centers across New Jersey.

Residents can visit stopoverdoses.nj.gov to find nearly 700 participating pharmacies, where individuals aged 14 and older can anonymously access free naloxone kits.