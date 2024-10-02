Thursday, October 3, 2024
HomeLocal NewsNaloxone Now Available Free of Charge to All NJ Schools
Local News

Naloxone Now Available Free of Charge to All NJ Schools

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
561

MORRIS COUNTY — All New Jersey school districts can now receive naloxone free through the state’s Department of Human Services’ Naloxone Direct program. The Department of Human Services partnered with the New Jersey Board of Pharmacy and its Medicaid division to craft and implement this unique program.

Naloxone, a life-saving medication, quickly reverses the effects of opioid overdoses. By blocking opioid receptors in the brain, it can help prevent fatalities in overdose situations.

Schools can order naloxone in cases, each containing 12 nasal sprays, for a total of 24 doses. Additionally, naloxone is available at 28 authorized Harm Reduction Centers across New Jersey.

Residents can visit stopoverdoses.nj.gov to find nearly 700 participating pharmacies, where individuals aged 14 and older can anonymously access free naloxone kits.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
India Collection of Books Launched at Parsippany-Troy Hills Library in a Celebratory Event
Next article
Stickley Museum Re-Opens with Ribbon-Cutting, Honoring 40 Years of dePierro’s Service
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »