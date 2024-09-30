Northvail PTA’s Annual STEM Fair Promises Fun, Learning, and Excitement

PARSIPPANY — Northvail Elementary School is set to host an engaging and exciting community event with the return of its annual STEM Fair, organized by the Northvail PTA. Scheduled for Saturday, October 5, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the event promises to be a fun-filled day for families, bringing together the best of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics in a lively atmosphere of entertainment and creativity.

This year’s STEM Fair is packed with activities for both children and adults. There’s something for everyone, from fall crafts and pumpkin painting to thrilling contests like the Firetruck Egg Drop Challenge. Attendees can look forward to live music, delicious food, and classic fun fair games, including a tricky tray that adds excitement to the day.

A key feature of the event is the STEM Fair Contest, open to Northvail students in grades 3-5. These young innovators are encouraged to submit project proposals, showcasing their creativity and problem-solving skills. The best part? Nanogurus Robotics and the school library’s STEM toys will be on hand, offering opportunities for students to learn and experiment in real time.

Pre-order tickets are available until October 2 for the best value, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience for families eager to attend. For those with a competitive edge, there’s still time to prepare and submit project proposals in the hopes of winning one of the coveted STEM Fair awards.

“We’re thrilled to bring the STEM Fair back this year,” said a Northvail PTA spokesperson. “It’s a great opportunity for our students to showcase their talents while providing the whole community with a day of fun and learning. We’ve got a fantastic lineup of activities, and we’re excited to see everyone come out and support this incredible event.”

With something for everyone, the Northvail PTA’s STEM Fair is a can’t-miss event for local families. The combination of educational activities and lighthearted fun ensures that participants of all ages will leave with lasting memories.

For more information or to get involved, contact the Northvail PTA at NorthvailPTA@gmail.com.

Mark your calendars and get ready for a day of discovery, learning, and entertainment at Northvail’s STEM Fair!