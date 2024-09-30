Tuesday, October 1, 2024
HomeLocal NewsAll Saints Academy: Shaping Future Leaders with STEM Education
Local NewsSchool News

All Saints Academy: Shaping Future Leaders with STEM Education

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
298
ile Photo. Photo is a generic representation of the event and used for illustration purposes only.

PARSIPPANY — All Saints Academy continues to make waves in the educational community as a nationally certified STEM school. This prestigious certification from Cognia recognizes the school’s commitment to innovative and creative learning that prepares students to become responsible and ethical citizens in today’s global society.

At All Saints Academy, students benefit from an enriching curriculum that fosters a multidisciplinary approach to education. The school’s focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) equips students with critical thinking, problem-solving, and collaboration skills necessary to thrive in the modern world. The Academy’s small class sizes ensure that each student receives personalized attention and support as they navigate through their academic journey.

“We believe in preparing students not only for academic success but for life as well,” says the Academy. “Our commitment to value-based learning, leadership, and service is what makes All Saints Academy a standout institution in the community.”

The school’s environment encourages continuous improvement, driven by a culture of research, reflection, and collaboration. Students, teachers, and parents work together to ensure each child’s unique strengths are nurtured and developed. According to the Academy’s mission, optimal learning occurs when there is a strong partnership between school, family, and the broader community.

Parents are also enthusiastic about All Saints Academy. One parent of a Grade 3 student commented, “ASA is more than a school – it’s a family! We are a new family with ASA this year, and our decision has been by far the best one yet when sending our son here! Amazing teachers, students, and faculty. My son is doing 100 times better in ASA than in the public school system he was in. We love ASA!”

The Academy offers a range of enriching opportunities for students, from leadership programs to scholarships and daily tours for prospective families. Their STEM-based approach ensures that students engage in interactive, cooperative, and hands-on learning experiences that prepare them for success in an increasingly technology-driven world.

As a nationally certified STEM school, All Saints Academy’s dedication to fostering the next generation of thinkers, innovators, and leaders is evident. Families looking for a nurturing, academically challenging environment will find All Saints Academy to be a perfect fit for their child’s growth and development.

For more information, visit All Saints Academy at 189 Baldwin Road, Parsippany, or contact them at (973) 334-4704. You can also explore their website at www.allsaintspar.org.

About All Saints Academy: All Saints Academy provides a faith-based, value-driven education that emphasizes excellence in academics and leadership. With small class sizes and a STEM-focused curriculum, students are empowered to excel in today’s fast-paced, ever-evolving world.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, October 2024. Click here to view the complete magazine.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Northvail PTA’s Annual STEM Fair Promises Fun, Learning, and Excitement
Next article
Parsippany-Troy Hills School District Expands Senior Internship Program
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »