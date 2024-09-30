All Saints Academy: Shaping Future Leaders with STEM Education

PARSIPPANY — All Saints Academy continues to make waves in the educational community as a nationally certified STEM school. This prestigious certification from Cognia recognizes the school’s commitment to innovative and creative learning that prepares students to become responsible and ethical citizens in today’s global society.

At All Saints Academy, students benefit from an enriching curriculum that fosters a multidisciplinary approach to education. The school’s focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) equips students with critical thinking, problem-solving, and collaboration skills necessary to thrive in the modern world. The Academy’s small class sizes ensure that each student receives personalized attention and support as they navigate through their academic journey.

“We believe in preparing students not only for academic success but for life as well,” says the Academy. “Our commitment to value-based learning, leadership, and service is what makes All Saints Academy a standout institution in the community.”

The school’s environment encourages continuous improvement, driven by a culture of research, reflection, and collaboration. Students, teachers, and parents work together to ensure each child’s unique strengths are nurtured and developed. According to the Academy’s mission, optimal learning occurs when there is a strong partnership between school, family, and the broader community.

Parents are also enthusiastic about All Saints Academy. One parent of a Grade 3 student commented, “ASA is more than a school – it’s a family! We are a new family with ASA this year, and our decision has been by far the best one yet when sending our son here! Amazing teachers, students, and faculty. My son is doing 100 times better in ASA than in the public school system he was in. We love ASA!”

The Academy offers a range of enriching opportunities for students, from leadership programs to scholarships and daily tours for prospective families. Their STEM-based approach ensures that students engage in interactive, cooperative, and hands-on learning experiences that prepare them for success in an increasingly technology-driven world.

As a nationally certified STEM school, All Saints Academy’s dedication to fostering the next generation of thinkers, innovators, and leaders is evident. Families looking for a nurturing, academically challenging environment will find All Saints Academy to be a perfect fit for their child’s growth and development.

For more information, visit All Saints Academy at 189 Baldwin Road, Parsippany, or contact them at (973) 334-4704. You can also explore their website at www.allsaintspar.org.

About All Saints Academy: All Saints Academy provides a faith-based, value-driven education that emphasizes excellence in academics and leadership. With small class sizes and a STEM-focused curriculum, students are empowered to excel in today’s fast-paced, ever-evolving world.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, October 2024. Click here to view the complete magazine.