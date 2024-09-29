Venetian Inspired Salumeria Offers a Unique Dining Experience in Boonton

BOONTON — Imagine a charming, picturesque little salumeria and wine bar nestled in a quaint small town, where outside the streets are lined with artisanal shops, coffee houses, and a wide variety of diverse eateries. Now, imagine you’re sitting in that salumeria, or Bacari, in Venice, enjoying a perfectly made Negroni, or maybe a glass of vino, as you watch assorted house-made Salumi (meats), such as Prosciutto di Palma, Bresaola, Mortadella, Cacciatorini, and Formaggi (cheese), including fresh local Mozzarella, Casatica di Bufala, Sottocenere, and Pyrenees Brebis, and much more, being thinly sliced and artfully displayed upon assorted charcuterie boards, creating an aesthetically tantalizing and mouth-watering creation of Italian delicacies, all loaded with great flavor profiles that will keep your taste buds happy for days. Well, that’s pretty much the way they enjoy a night out socializing with friends, and family, or even a business meeting in Venice.

Jake, Ombra’s skilled mixologist, expertly crafted signature cocktails while I enjoyed a Bourbon Manhattan at their beautiful oak bar.

If a trip to Venice is not on your itinerary, no need to worry, you can now indulge in a taste of Venice right here in downtown Boonton at Ombra Salumeria & Bar. Ombra is located at 516 Main Street in one of the many storefronts in the heart of a truly picturesque American town. Boonton may not offer the canals, bridges, and gondolas of Venice, but does offer a lively, vibrant, and diverse street scene that surely suits this Venetian-inspired gem.

Everything was fresh and delectable, and everyone enjoyed every bite. The sharing and conversation about the food and wine greatly enhanced the dining experience, and everyone was fully satiated when we cleared those plates. The unrushed pacing of dishes also allowed my group full enjoyment of our time while we enjoyed each other’s company and the meal.

The exterior of Ombra features red brick walls, large inviting windows, and glass doors, with stylish, elegant calligraphy clearly announcing the restaurant’s name. Simple, but attractive, classy, and welcoming. On entering you are immediately greeted by a friendly and hospitable hostess. The warm ambiance is immediately captivating, with an interior design that somehow makes one feel welcomed. You can sense an energetic vibe of upscale elegance, yet at the same time also find yourself immersed in a casual, comfortable, and relaxed atmosphere.

Tagliere (cutting board) including multiple selections from Salumi (meats), Formaggi (cheese), and Accompaniments, such as Olives, Marinated Artichokes, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Homemade Fig Cake, and Grilled Cipollinis.

I was early for my reservation and was offered a seat at their large oak bar, where I ordered a Bourbon Manhattan while I waited for my guests. I enjoyed watching as Jake, Ombra’s very professional and amiable mixologist, masterfully crafted some amazing signature and craft cocktails for the other patrons at the bar. The bar is fully stocked and offers an extensive selection of quality liquors and fine Italian wines, with a focus on those from Veneto. According to Ombra, their wine list would mimic a list that would be found in Venice.

An interesting note from Ombra’s website on how they chose the name: “The name Ombra means ‘shade’ or ‘shadow’ in Italian. It’s also Venetian slang for a small glass of wine, ‘un ombra de vin.’

“Legend says that a wine vendor set up his wine cart daily beneath a bell tower in Venice. He’d move his cart to stay in the tower’s shadow as the sun moved. That’s how the expression ‘to meet someone in the shadow of the bell tower’ came to mean ‘meet for a glass of wine.’ Over time, a glass of wine in Venice became known as an ‘ombra.”

Cicchetti, which are typical Venetian small bites served in the local “bacari” or wine bars and served on toasted crostini (an Italian appetizer of small slices of toasted bread with toppings).

The restaurant is broken into a main dining area and a lower-level bar. The main floor boasts a mid-century modern vibe with that large oak bar that I mentioned. Walls are covered with exposed brick, seating is along with side wall in comfortable tufted brown leather banquettes, dark accents, and white wood beamed ceiling, ornate hanging lighting, rustic wood plank flooring, and a white marble open-kitchen area, reminiscent of a charming Italian villa. Meanwhile, the downstairs offers a smaller bar in a dimly lit intimate lounge with velvet couches and vintage cocktail tables. One had the sense of being in an old-time speakeasy. They also offer tasting events in their downstairs lounge, including wine tastings and cocktail classes. I had my reservations for downstairs, but when my guests arrived and enjoyed a cocktail, they were so comfortable enjoying themselves upstairs that we asked to switch to one of the upstairs tables, which worked out great.

Truffle Burrata

The menu was broken down into Cicchetti, which are typical Venetian small bites served in the local “bacari” or wine bars and served on toasted crostini (an Italian appetizer of small slices of toasted bread with toppings). You might think of them as Tapas. Some examples include Shrimp, Corn, and Lime Aioli, Quail Egg and Anchovies, Goat Cheese and Long hot Pepper Jelly, and Sicilian Tuna. Antipasti, which would include among others Truffle Burrata, Charcuterie Tartare, Shaved Carrots, and Panzanella. Insalata would include Italian BLT, Red Gem Lettuce, and Caesar Salads. Tagliere (cutting board) including multiple selections from Salumi (meats), Formaggi (cheese), and Accompaniments, such as Olives, Marinated Artichokes, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Homemade Fig Cake, and Grilled Cipollinis.

We enlisted our knowledgeable server to help guide us through the menu, as well as the suggested wine to pair with our choices. We started with the cicchetti, choosing a mix of assorted toppings. For our antipasti we shared some Truffle Burrata, Shaved Carrots, and Panzanella. For our Tagliere we also shared a mixed selection of Salumi and Formaggi, with an accompaniment or two mixed in. Everything was fresh and delectable, and everyone enjoyed every bite. The sharing and conversation about the food and wine greatly enhanced the dining experience, and everyone was fully satiated when we cleared those plates. The unrushed pacing of dishes also allowed my group full enjoyment of our time while we enjoyed each other’s company and the meal.

Ice Cream Sandwich, which sounds simple, but was a complex and decadently delicious dessert.

Desserts were equally appealing. I was informed that all their desserts are homemade at one of their other restaurants, Sorellina in Hoboken. I tried their Ice Cream Sandwich, which sounds simple, but was a complex and decadently delicious dessert. Other desserts include such offerings as Rainbow Cookie Cake with Stracciatella Gelato and Peanut Butter Budino. As a side note, the owner, Gabi Lombardi, a certified Sommelier, currently has four restaurants, and I understand another one is on the way. Unfortunately, she was not in the house at the time of my visit.

Rainbow Cookie Cake

Let me end by saying that this Venetian-inspired salumeria and wine bar serves as a culinary destination and a wonderful gathering place for friends and families, creating memories over shared plates and laughter. When looking for a new and unique dining experience give it a try. I found it a memorable dining experience, I’m confident you will too.

Buon cibo, buoni amici, bei moment. Salute!

Private Cocktail Classes & Wine Tastings; Menus can accommodate Open Bar packages; Private parties can accommodate up to 30 guests. Downstairs Lounge is available for Cocktail Parties and Tasting Events. Street Parking. Reservations accepted.

Hours: Monday to Thursday, Open at 4:00 p.m.; Friday to Sunday, Open at 2:00 p.m.: Aperitivo Happy Hour: Monday to Friday, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. / Tuesday, All Night; Downstairs Lounge: Open Thursday to Saturday at 5:00 p.m.

OMBRA Salumeria & Bar is located at 516 Main Street, Boonton. Phone: (201) 367-1196. Website: www.ombraboonton.com

