Morris County Launches America250 Celebrations with Cannon Rededication

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County launched its America250 celebrations yesterday with the rededication and ribbon cutting of the restored Revolutionary War replica cannon outside Acorn Hall in Morristown, home of the Morris County Historical Society.

View More Photos from the Rededication Ceremony

The ceremony honored longtime philanthropist Richard “Dick” Deskovick, who played a pivotal role in installing the cannon in the early 2000s through the Greater Morristown Historic Foundation, which he and his late wife, Louise, founded. Their dedication to preserving history is evident across the area, with a similar cannon standing at Morris Township’s town hall and The Patriots’ Farewell Fountain gracing Morristown Green.

Commissioners Tayfun Selen and Thomas Mastrangelo presented a Resolution of Honor to Mr. Deskovick, recognizing his contributions to historic preservation and philanthropy in Morris County.

“As we kick off the 250th anniversary of America’s independence, this cannon is more than a monument. It’s a powerful symbol of where we have been and where we are going,” said Commissioner Selen. “On behalf of the Morris County Board of County Commissioners, we commend you, Dick Deskovick, for your service, generosity and leadership in keeping our county’s history alive and booming!”

“Thank you, Dick, and everyone who worked hard to restore this cannon, which is a symbol of the strength of our country, the strength of our freedom, and the strength of who we are as Americans,” said Commissioner Mastrangelo.

The restored cannon, prominently positioned between Morris and Lafayette avenues in Morristown, stands as a key historical marker in a county deeply tied to the Revolutionary War. Morris County’s Ford Mansion, Fort Nonsense, and Jockey Hollow are among the nationally recognized landmarks associated with two winter encampments by General George Washington and his troops.

Ryan Dawson, President of the Morristown Partnership, led the two-year restoration effort, working alongside the Morris County Historical Society and the Washington Association of New Jersey. The community-driven project raised more than $12,000 from 55 donors, ensuring the cannon’s continued role as a symbol of Morris County’s revolutionary heritage.

“When the historical society received calls about the cannon’s deteriorating condition, no one knew whose responsibility it was initially, but we all came together to restore it,” said Dawson. “Between community members and civic organizations, we managed to raise the necessary funds. This was a group effort, and I was confident Morris County residents would step up.”

“Today, we celebrate not only the community philanthropy that started two decades ago, but also the kickoff to the 250th celebration of our nation’s birth. The speed at which the funds were raised reflects the spirit of Morristown and Morris County. I’d like to thank the Deskovicks for their generosity in bringing this cannon here as a reminder of our Revolutionary history,” said Amy Curry, President of the Morris County Historical Society.

Mr. Deskovick (left) receives a framed resolution of honor from Commissioners Tayfun Selen (middle) and Thomas Mastrangelo (right). Photo credit: Steve Wagner, Wagner Photo-Grafx.

State Sen. Anthony M. Bucco and Assembly-woman Aura Dunn also attended the event and presented honors to Mr. Deskovick.

“We’re blessed with the rich history Morris County possesses as the ‘Crossroads of the Revolution,’ and we’re blessed with folks like Dick Deskovick who preserve this history to help remind us how important this history is,” said Sen. Bucco. “I’m honored to be here today with Assemblywoman Dunn to present a certificate in recognition of this significant occasion and all those who helped make it possible.”

The rededication ceremony, held at 11 a.m. before the Morristown Festival on the Green, marked the start of a series of events leading up to America’s 250th anniversary in 2026. The Morris County Board of County Commissioners has committed $100,000 to support these historic celebrations.

Anyone interested in participating or learning more about ways to get involved with Morris County’s America250 events should contact: 250@morriscountyalliance.org.