Parsippany Focus Celebrates 35 Years of Publishing





PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Focus is a leading local news outlet that has served the Parsippany-Troy Hills community since Frank Cahill founded it on October 1, 1989. Over the past 35 years, it has built a solid reputation for providing timely and comprehensive coverage of community events, local government, schools, and businesses, becoming a trusted resource for residents. Cahill continues to serve as publisher, ensuring that the publication remains focused on its mission of delivering hyperlocal news.

Parsippany Focus transformed from a monthly printed local newspaper into a weekly publication, securing the historic title of Legal Newspaper of Parsippany-Troy Hills. This designation granted the publication the exclusive right to carry the township’s legal advertisements, marking the first time in history that a local paper other than the Daily Record was entrusted with publishing Parsippany’s legal notices. This shift represented a significant milestone for Parsippany Focus, further solidifying its role as a key news source within the community.

The shift of printed newspapers towards hyperlocal content began in earnest in the early 2000s, driven by declining revenues and readership in traditional media, as well as the rise of digital platforms. Following this trend, Parsippany Focus continued to serve the residents of Parsippany, a market often overlooked by larger outlets. Hyperlocal journalism allowed Parsippany Focus to reconnect with its readers by covering stories of direct relevance, such as local township meetings, updates from small businesses, and community events. This approach aligns with the broader movement in journalism to target specific communities with content directly affecting their daily lives.

In 2015, Parsippany Focus and Cahill were recognized with the prestigious Courage Under Fire award by the New Jersey chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. The award, presented on June 27 at the NJ Historical Society in Newark, honored Cahill’s successful legal battle to protect journalistic integrity and source confidentiality. He faced a subpoena from the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills, which demanded that he reveal his sources for an unpublished article regarding former Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Captain James Carifi. Cahill invoked the “shield law,” which protects journalists from being forced to disclose confidential sources, and the courts ruled in favor of Parsippany Focus. Superior Court Judge Honigfeld emphasized that “newspersons are allowed to protect the confidentiality of sources,” affirming that Cahill, as a credentialed journalist, was entitled to the same legal protections as traditional media. This legal victory not only upheld the rights of Parsippany Focus but also set a precedent for the equal treatment of online news outlets under New Jersey’s shield laws.

In 2019, Cahill expanded his reach by launching Morris Focus, broadening coverage to nearby towns in Morris County. This expansion did not dilute the focus on hyperlocal stories, allowing both publications to retain their strong connection with the communities they serve.

The October 2024 issue of Parsippany Focus magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazine was introduced to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Parsippany Focus. The magazine has been in print for over five years, and its 61st issue is set for release soon. The publication provides more in-depth coverage of local personalities, events, and initiatives, complementing the online platform with longer feature stories and interviews. Parsippany Focus will release the 61st edition of Parsippany Focus Magazine on October 1, 2024. This milestone coincides with the 35th anniversary of the publication, which Frank Cahill founded on October 1, 1989. Since its inception, Parsippany Focus has been dedicated to delivering hyperlocal news, and its print magazine, which debuted during the publication’s 30th anniversary, continues to provide in-depth features on local events, personalities, and community initiatives. With five years of print issues, Focus Magazine has become an important complement to the online platform, expanding the reach and depth of Parsippany’s local news coverage.

Parsippany Focus and Frank Cahill have received numerous accolades and awards from the New Jersey Governor, Senators, Assembly members, Commissioners, as well as local Mayors and Council members.

Frank Cahill’s leadership has ensured that Parsippany Focus remains resilient and relevant in an evolving media landscape, continuing to be a vital source of information and community engagement.