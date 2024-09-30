Parsippany-Troy Hills School District Expands Senior Internship Program

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills School District (PTHSD) initially launched the Senior Internship Pilot Program (SIP) during the 2021-2022 school year, offering 25 students in good standing from each high school the opportunity to participate in an off-site internship for the last four weeks of the academic year. After the success of the pilot, the program has now been expanded to include 50 students from each high school.

This program allows students to gain practical work experience, explore career interests, and build professional networks. It provides an invaluable opportunity to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world career experience.

Benefits of an Internship

An internship provides hands-on work experience that cannot be gained in a classroom. Students apply their academic knowledge to real-world job duties, gaining exposure to daily responsibilities in their chosen field. In addition to technical knowledge, interns develop transferable skills such as communication, teamwork, and proficiency with computer software, which help them transition smoothly into college or the workforce.

For More Information

For further details, click here or please contact:

Chrissy Russell (Parsippany High School) at CRussell@pthsd.net

Liz O’Boyle (Parsippany Hills High School) at EOboyle@pthsd.net

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, October 2024. Click here to view the complete magazine.