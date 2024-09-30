Tuesday, October 1, 2024
HomeLocal NewsParsippany-Troy Hills School District Expands Senior Internship Program
Local NewsSchool News

Parsippany-Troy Hills School District Expands Senior Internship Program

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
542
Building Careers: PTHSD Expands Senior Internship Pilot for Future Success

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills School District (PTHSD) initially launched the Senior Internship Pilot Program (SIP) during the 2021-2022 school year, offering 25 students in good standing from each high school the opportunity to participate in an off-site internship for the last four weeks of the academic year. After the success of the pilot, the program has now been expanded to include 50 students from each high school.

This program allows students to gain practical work experience, explore career interests, and build professional networks. It provides an invaluable opportunity to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world career experience.

Benefits of an Internship

An internship provides hands-on work experience that cannot be gained in a classroom. Students apply their academic knowledge to real-world job duties, gaining exposure to daily responsibilities in their chosen field. In addition to technical knowledge, interns develop transferable skills such as communication, teamwork, and proficiency with computer software, which help them transition smoothly into college or the workforce.

For More Information

For further details, click here or please contact:

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, October 2024. Click here to view the complete magazine.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
All Saints Academy: Shaping Future Leaders with STEM Education
Next article
Morris County Launches America250 Celebrations with Cannon Rededication
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »