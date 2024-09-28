Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany Seeks Community Donations for Upcoming Wine Tasting Fundraiser

PARSIPPANY — The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany is thrilled to announce its annual Wine Tasting Fundraiser, scheduled for October 17 at Hanover Manor from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. In preparation for this exciting event, the club is inviting community members and local businesses to contribute by donating gift cards or new, unused items for the silent auction.

The Wine Tasting Fundraiser is a key event for the Kiwanis Club, drawing a large audience from across Morris County. All donors will be recognized during the event slideshow, providing an excellent opportunity for businesses to gain visibility while connecting with attendees who are passionate about supporting local, community-focused initiatives.

In addition to auction items, businesses have the chance to sponsor the event, further increasing their exposure to the audience.

“We are deeply grateful for the generous support we’ve received from the community in previous years, and we look forward to working together again to make this year’s fundraiser a success,” said Frank Cahill, Kiwanis Club representative. “The funds raised will help us continue to serve the children of our community through various Kiwanis projects.”

For those interested in contributing to the Wine Tasting Fundraiser, whether through donations or sponsorships, please contact Frank Cahill at (973) 559-6000 for more information.

This year’s Wine Tasting is sure to be a fantastic evening of fine wine, exciting raffle prizes, and meaningful community connections, all while raising funds for a vital cause. Your participation and generosity will directly benefit children and families in the Parsippany area.

Mark your calendars for October 17 and join the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany at Hanover Manor to help make this year’s event truly memorable!