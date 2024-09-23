Tuesday, September 24, 2024
St. Pius X Knights of Columbus to Host Fish/Chicken & Chips Dinner Fundraiser

File Photo

MONTVILLE — The St. Pius X Knights of Columbus are set to host a Fish/Chicken & Chips Dinner on Friday, September 27, at the St. Pius X Parish Center, located at 24 Changebridge Road. The event will run from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and is expected to draw community members in support of the Knights of Columbus’ charitable efforts.

Catered by “Tastefully British,” the dinner will offer a choice of fish or chicken and chips, accompanied by soda or water. Dine-in guests will also be treated to dessert. Tickets are priced at $20 per person for pre-orders placed by September 25, 2024, and $25 per person for those dining in on the day of the event.

The Knights of Columbus have organized this event to raise funds for their charitable initiatives, with all net proceeds going directly to support their various causes. Community members can purchase tickets or gather more information by contacting Greg Marocco at (973) 714-4945 or Rob Donohue at (201) 919-8905.

This event is an excellent opportunity for residents to come together, enjoy a delicious meal, and contribute to a worthy cause. Make sure to mark your calendars and support the Knights of Columbus as they continue their mission of service to the community.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
