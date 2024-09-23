Campaign Kickoff: Sheethal Abraham, Matthew DeVitto, and Susy Golderer Announce Election Bid for Parsippany Board of Education

PARSIPPANY — Mrs. Sheethal Abraham, Mr. Matthew DeVitto, and Mrs. Susy Golderer officially launched their campaign for re-election to the Parsippany Board of Education with a campaign kickoff and fundraiser. The event took place on Saturday, September 21, and drew a strong crowd of supporters, including friends, relatives, fellow board members, Board President Andy Choffo, member Timothy Berrios Jack Raia, and Parsippany Councilman Justin Musella.

The trio of experienced Board members is eager to continue their dedicated service to the Parsippany school district, focusing on setting policies that will improve the township’s schools and benefit the broader community.

Sheethal Abraham, who has been serving on the Board of Education, highlighted her family’s decision to move to Parsippany due to the district’s reputation for excellence. “My husband Reno and I chose to move to Parsippany from a much smaller district at the start of our children’s foundational years due to its wonderful reputation as a top-notch school district,” she said. Sheethal’s extensive involvement on various committees, including chairing the Teaching and Learning, Communications, and Transportation committees, demonstrates her dedication to the school district. She has also earned her New Board Member Boardsmanship Certification and served as a liaison for the board. A mother of two, she holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and has 14 years of experience in the healthcare industry.

Matthew DeVitto brings a wealth of experience from his two terms on the Parsippany Board of Education, having served from 2018 to 2023. During his tenure, he was an active member of several committees, including Finance, Personnel, and Sports. A network engineer for 25 years, Matt emphasizes the importance of preparing students for the modern demands of technology. He is also an active coach in town sports leagues. “One of the reasons we moved back to Parsippany was that we enjoyed living here, and the schools were of great quality,” Matt noted. He has three children who have attended Parsippany schools, including one who graduated from Parsippany Hills High School in 2024.

Susy Golderer, a Parsippany resident for over 28 years and the current Vice President of the Parsippany Board of Education spoke passionately to the large group of supporters at the campaign kickoff and fundraiser.

Susy Golderer, a Parsippany resident for over 28 years, is the current Vice President of the Parsippany Board of Education and has a long history of involvement in the district. Susy has served on numerous PTSA’s and chaired several BOE committees, including Personnel, Policy, and Communications. With four children who graduated from the district, Susy has deep roots in the community. “I was the first-ever board member to attain any Board certification,” she proudly shared. She earned NJSBA School Board Leader Certification and is currently the Vice-President of Morris County School Boards.

The three candidates are running as a team, leveraging their vast experience and complementary perspectives to continue making a positive impact on the district. “We believe that our principles, perspectives, and experience complement the work done by the Board,” they said in a joint statement. Together, they are focused on keeping the district running efficiently for the benefit of students, staff, and the community at large.