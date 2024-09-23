Area Students Honored as MPAC Music Students of the Month

MORRIS COUNTY – Students from Parsippany, Rockaway, Chatham, Morristown, and Pompton Plains were recognized as MPAC Music Students of the Month – Outstanding Orchestra Members – during the Buena Vista Social Orchestra’s performance on Saturday, September 21.

These talented students were nominated by their teachers and selected by the Theatre’s Education Department for their exceptional dedication to the performing arts. The Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) will honor a new group of students each month throughout the season and encourages area teachers to nominate deserving students.

The 2024-2025 Music Student of the Month program is generously supported by The Walter F. and Alice Gorham Foundation, Inc.

About the September Music Students of the Month:

Harsh Bhalotia (Grade 8, Central Middle School, Parsippany) was nominated by Darby MacAdams for his dedication to learning new skills and his inquisitive nature.

Johana John Peter (Grade 8, Brooklawn Middle School, Parsippany) was nominated by Adam Austerlitz for her inspiring dedication to the violin and her active involvement in numerous musical performances.

Michelle Lucas-Gomez (Grade 8, Brooklawn Middle School, Parsippany) was nominated by Adam Austerlitz for her remarkable abilities as a violist, singer, dancer, and actor, balancing multiple roles within her school's arts programs.

Marco Cera (Grade 8, Rockaway Valley School, Rockaway) was nominated by Nicole Covart for his phenomenal violin skills and leadership within his school's band and talent shows.

Geoffrey Chen (Grade 7, Chatham Middle School, Chatham) was nominated by Mario DeSantis for his high-level violin performance and outstanding musical leadership.

Derek Nieto Marquez (Grade 11, Morristown High School, Morristown) was nominated by Norma Davis for his passion for music, commitment to excellence as a bass player, and engagement with music theory and composition.

Joyce Noblett (Grade 7, Pequannock Valley School, Pompton Plains) was nominated by Michael Kertesz for her work ethic, leadership, and growth as a bassist, continually raising the level of performance for her peers.

The MPAC continues to support the arts through diverse programming that enriches and educates the community. The 2024-2025 season is made possible through grants from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, the F.M. Kirby Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, and many generous corporations, foundations, and individuals.