Driving to Indianapolis? Learn the Leading Causes of Accidents Before Hitting the Road

In recent years, car accidents have become an increasingly common occurrence on the roads, not only across the United States but also in bigger cities like Indianapolis. Capital cities experience increased volumes of traffic, especially during rush hour. If you add speeding and reckless driving to that, you get an even worse situation.

With a rising number of vehicles on the road, congested urban streets, and busy highways, the chances of accidents are higher than ever. Despite efforts to improve traffic laws, road conditions, and vehicle safety, the rate of car accidents continues to climb.

These incidents can lead to significant physical, emotional, and financial consequences for those involved. And drivers still don’t seem to understand the importance of safe driving.

Accidents on the road can happen in the blink of an eye, often due to seemingly minor mistakes. But the impact of those mistakes can be life-altering. Whether caused by driver error, poor road conditions, or external factors, the reality is that car accidents have become a serious issue for everyone on the road.

In this article, we’ll dive deep into the most common causes of car accidents in Indianapolis and we’ll also provide you with some useful tips on what to do if you happen to end up in a car accident.

Why car accidents are becoming a problem in Indianapolis

With the state of Indiana going through a period of urbanization, it’s completely natural for its capital to also experience some changes. Indianapolis is witnessing a growing number of commuters and it’s also becoming more popular for tourists.

For instance, in 2020, there were more than 175, 000 car accidents in Indiana which is quite an alarming number because this was the year of the pandemic outbreak and many people were quarantined or working remotely.

With the streets and roads becoming busier, it has seen an alarming rise in the number of car accidents. The city is a hub for commerce and tourism, meaning its roads are often filled with locals and visitors.

Its central location within Indiana also makes it a crossroads for people traveling from different parts of the state or even across state lines, contributing to the heavy traffic conditions.

Common causes of car accidents to avoid

While car accidents can happen for a wide variety of reasons, certain causes are more frequent in Indianapolis because the city is home to some of the busiest intersections in Indiana. We’ve listed some of the most common causes below so make sure to keep an eye out next time you sit behind the wheel.

Distracted driving

Probably the number one cause of car accidents not just in Indianapolis but across the state is distracted driving. Whether it’s texting, talking on the phone, using GPS, eating, or adjusting the radio, any activity that takes a driver’s attention away from the road increases the risk of an accident.

According to an experienced Indianapolis car accident lawyer, when you’re trying to multitask, your brain shifts its focus and it takes away the focus from what should be most important—driving.

Even a momentary lapse in concentration can result in devastating consequences, especially in the fast-paced traffic typical of Indianapolis. If you’re driving on a highway at full speed, the tiniest distraction can be fatal.

Speeding

Another common cause of car accidents is speeding. It continues to be a major issue on Indianapolis roads, particularly on highways where drivers often exceed the speed limits to cut the time short when driving to work. This is definitely something you should avoid doing as a driver, even if the roads aren’t crowded.

Speed limits are there for a reason and you really need to make sure you’re not speeding and endangering other drivers or pedestrians.

Driving at high speeds reduces the amount of time a driver has to react to sudden changes on the road, such as a vehicle slowing down or a pedestrian crossing the street. The faster a car is moving, the harder it becomes to control, and the more severe the impact in the event of a crash.

Driving under the influence (DUI)

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs remains a serious issue as many drivers fail to realize the risks. Impaired drivers are less able to make sound decisions, react quickly, or stay focused on the road, which significantly increases the likelihood of an accident. DUI incidents often lead to more severe injuries or fatalities because the driver’s ability to control their vehicle is severely compromised.

That’s why Indianapolis authorities need to schedule regular police checks, especially during busy times such as weekends or bank holidays when many commuters are driving to other cities or visiting relatives.

Reckless driving

Apart from distracted driving, there is also the issue of reckless driving. What exactly do we mean by reckless driving? Reckless driving involves behaviors such as aggressive speeding, tailgating, frequent lane changes, and running red lights. You’ve seen these kinds of drivers on the roads.

This type of behavior endangers not only the reckless driver but everyone else on the road. Indianapolis is not immune to drivers who disregard traffic laws and drive aggressively, often leading to collisions that could have been avoided.

Key takeaways

Judging by the data, the number of car accidents keeps rapidly growing each year and that’s why Indiana commuters need to keep an eye out for these potential hazards.

Driving while using multimedia devices or going over the speed limit is never justified and it’s never a good idea to put other people’s lives in danger just so you could save some time on your way to work.

Also, aggressive driving is another concern that demonstrates that drivers need to be educated on the importance of adopting safe driving practices and abiding by the laws and regulations that are in place.

With increased road safety awareness, the number of accidents can be significantly reduced, ensuring safety for all drivers and pedestrians.