September is National Preparedness Month – – Are you Ready?

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany’s Volunteer Community Emergency Response Team is hosting FREE emergency preparedness classes on four Wednesday evenings in October, beginning October 2 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.



Topics include Fire safety, Light rescue, first aid, terrorism, disaster psychology, incident command, and team organization.



This FEMA training is discussion-led and hands-on on with a simulated disaster exercise at the end.



Adults who complete the course will receive a State Police-issued emergency equipment backpack and be invited to join the volunteer team.



Help protect yourself, your family, and your neighbors.



Visit Parsippany CERT online or on Facebook, or call the Mayors Action Center (973) 263-4262 for more information and to register.