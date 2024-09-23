Tuesday, September 24, 2024
HomeLocal NewsSeptember is National Preparedness Month - - Are you Ready?
Local News

September is National Preparedness Month – – Are you Ready?

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
209
Parsippany Office of Emergency Management

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany’s Volunteer Community Emergency Response Team is hosting FREE emergency preparedness classes on four Wednesday evenings in October, beginning October 2 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Topics include Fire safety, Light rescue, first aid, terrorism, disaster psychology, incident command, and team organization.

This FEMA training is discussion-led and hands-on on with a simulated disaster exercise at the end.

Adults who complete the course will receive a State Police-issued emergency equipment backpack and be invited to join the volunteer team. 

Help protect yourself, your family, and your neighbors. 

Visit Parsippany CERT online or on Facebook, or call the Mayors Action Center (973) 263-4262 for more information and to register.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Driving to Indianapolis? Learn the Leading Causes of Accidents Before Hitting the Road
Next article
Parsippany Library Hopes to Welcome Spooky New Members
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »