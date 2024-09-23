Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Local News

Gourmet Cafe Hosts Benefit for Rose House's Special Needs Residents

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Gourmet Café Italian Restaurant held its third annual “Make a Difference Monday” for Rose House on September 16. The dine-to-donate event raised $265 for the organization’s residents with special needs by donating 10% of its sales for the entire day. Pictured is Gourmet Café Chef/Owner Matthew Pierone with Rachel and Billy who live at Rose House’s Hanover Community Residence. They belong to the Independent Living Program, where residents learn important life skills to improve self-sufficiency.

Rose House, a non-profit organization headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey, creates forever homes that make dreams come true for those with special needs throughout Morris County. It offers customized, self-directed programs to meet every need. The organization’s vision is a future inclusive community, where everyone has a loving home. It is four-star-rated by CharityNavigator.org, the highest achievement possible. For more information click here.

Letter to the Editor: Answer to Mr. Valenzano
Campaign Kickoff: Sheethal Abraham, Matthew DeVitto, and Susy Golderer Announce Election Bid for Parsippany Board of Education
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
