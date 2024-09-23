Gourmet Cafe Hosts Benefit for Rose House’s Special Needs Residents

PARSIPPANY — Gourmet Café Italian Restaurant held its third annual “Make a Difference Monday” for Rose House on September 16. The dine-to-donate event raised $265 for the organization’s residents with special needs by donating 10% of its sales for the entire day. Pictured is Gourmet Café Chef/Owner Matthew Pierone with Rachel and Billy who live at Rose House’s Hanover Community Residence. They belong to the Independent Living Program, where residents learn important life skills to improve self-sufficiency.

Rose House, a non-profit organization headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey, creates forever homes that make dreams come true for those with special needs throughout Morris County. It offers customized, self-directed programs to meet every need. The organization’s vision is a future inclusive community, where everyone has a loving home. It is four-star-rated by CharityNavigator.org, the highest achievement possible. For more information click here.