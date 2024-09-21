Sunday, September 22, 2024
Highlands Juried Art Exhibit to Run Through December 29 at Maxfield Engine House

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Photography and Fine Art of the Highlands Region Featured at Maxfield Engine House

MORRIS COUNTY — The 11th Annual Highlands Juried Art Exhibit Opening Reception will be held on Sunday, September 29, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the newly restored Maxfield Engine House, located at 713 Main Street. This event will showcase a variety of original photography, paintings, sculptures, and mixed media pieces, all inspired by the landscapes, wildlife, and cultural heritage of the Highlands region, with a special emphasis on the New Jersey Highlands.

Cash prizes totaling $1,200 will be awarded during the reception for first, second, and third places in both the Fine Art and Photography categories. Honorable mentions and youth awards will also be announced. The Fine Art winners will be selected by Hal Bromm, curator and founder of Hal Bromm Gallery in New York City. Dwight Hiscano, founder of the Highlands Juried Art Exhibits, will choose the Photography winners, and Paul Jach and Kristy Brucale Jach, of Speakeasy Art Gallery in Boonton, will select the Youth Award winners.

The artwork displayed in the exhibit was selected by a panel of jurists including Hiscano, Elliott Ruga, policy and communications director at the New Jersey Highlands Coalition, and an award-winning photographer and filmmaker, Donna Compton, the current curator of the Highlands Juried Art Exhibit and director and founder of Compton Gallery in Boonton, Paul and Kristy Brucale Jach, curators and co-founders of Speakeasy Art Gallery in Boonton, Mitchell Rosenzweig, award-winning painter, photographer, and filmmaker, and John Castronovo, fine art and photography printer and founder of Tech Photo in Boonton. The exhibit will run until December 29.

Visitors can attend during regular visiting hours, found on the website by clicking here. Exhibited artwork is available for purchase, with some proceeds benefiting the New Jersey Highlands Coalition.

For further information about the exhibit, call (973) 910-2400 or email Highlandsart@gmail.com.

The exhibit will feature works by fifty artists, including Linda Aldrich, Peter Aldrich, George Aronson, Jane Biron, Mitchell Brozinsky, Linda Calvet, Jessica Cavaliere, Denise Cocchiaro, Rob Creteau, Debra Oliver Dewing, Charles Dexter, Todd Doney, Doris Ettlinger, Edward Fausty, Patricia Gear, Rafal Goraczniak, Eric Gustavsen, Robin Gutkin, David Henderson, Paul Jach, Marv Kaminsky, Joe Kazimierczyk, Andrea Kelly, Paul Koalchuk, Justine Kovacs, Judith Lieberman, Chris Lind, Lisa Madson, Dennis Maida, Angelo Marcialis, Michael McFadden, Rich McGuigan, Allison Miskulin, Patricia Mueller, Elaine Norman, Kim Parker, Erica Engfer Pizza, Ewa Pokora, Dennis Romano, Martha Romano, Ken Ross, Seth Ruggles Hiler, Christopher Smith, Jeremy Travers, Miroslav Vrzala, Debra Wallace, Mary Waltham, J. Michael Williams, Leslie Wisniewski, and Barry Zawacki.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
