Hudson Atlantic Opens New Headquarters in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — Hudson Atlantic, a brokerage firm specializing in multifamily investment sales, has relocated its headquarters to Parsippany, occupying 1,380 square feet at 111 Littleton Road. This move represents a new phase of growth for the company, which began its operations in 2022. Previously based in Matawan, the firm’s new location places it strategically close to major highways in northern New Jersey, providing enhanced accessibility.

The office features modern technology, flexible workspaces, and collaborative areas designed to encourage creativity and productivity.

Adam Zweibel, president of Hudson Atlantic, noted that the relocation reflects the company’s growth and is a strategic move to better serve clients. He stated that the new location would allow the firm to offer more innovative solutions while maintaining its commitment to excellence in the commercial real estate market.

The headquarters is designed to accommodate Hudson Atlantic’s expanding team and will serve as a central hub for strategic initiatives, client engagement, and improved services.