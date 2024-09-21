Sunday, September 22, 2024
Hudson Atlantic Opens New Headquarters in Parsippany

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
111 Littleton Road is a three-story, 34,724-square-foot Class "A" office building in Parsippany. This prime location offers modern amenities and convenient access to major highways, making it an ideal setting for companies seeking growth and enhanced client services in the commercial real estate market.

PARSIPPANY — Hudson Atlantic, a brokerage firm specializing in multifamily investment sales, has relocated its headquarters to Parsippany, occupying 1,380 square feet at 111 Littleton Road. This move represents a new phase of growth for the company, which began its operations in 2022. Previously based in Matawan, the firm’s new location places it strategically close to major highways in northern New Jersey, providing enhanced accessibility.

The office features modern technology, flexible workspaces, and collaborative areas designed to encourage creativity and productivity.

Adam Zweibel, president of Hudson Atlantic, noted that the relocation reflects the company’s growth and is a strategic move to better serve clients. He stated that the new location would allow the firm to offer more innovative solutions while maintaining its commitment to excellence in the commercial real estate market.

The headquarters is designed to accommodate Hudson Atlantic’s expanding team and will serve as a central hub for strategic initiatives, client engagement, and improved services.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

