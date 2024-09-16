Morris County to Host National Coming Out Day and Community Unity Festival

MORRISTOWN — The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, in collaboration with local organizations and community leaders, is gearing up for a special event aimed at fostering unity and promoting inclusion. On Saturday, October 12th, the 4th Annual Morris County “National Coming Out” Day and 3rd Annual Community Unity Festival will take place at Pioneer Park Plaza, located at 3 Speedwell Avenue in Morristown, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

This year’s theme is “Combat Bias, Hate & Violence,” and the event seeks to create a space for open dialogue, education, and celebration. Organizers are bringing together law enforcement officials, local government representatives, and community leaders to discuss key topics such as bias crimes, hate crime prevention, and violence reduction within Morris County. Additionally, the event aims to highlight the importance of trust and positive relationships with the LGBTQ+ community.

“This event is about more than just awareness—it’s about action,” said a spokesperson from the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. “We want to equip our community with the tools to stand against hate and bias while celebrating the strength that comes from diversity.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in discussions on the impact of bias and violence in their communities. These sessions will help attendees better understand the law surrounding bias crimes and provide strategies for fostering a more inclusive environment for everyone, regardless of sexual orientation, race, or identity.

In addition to the informative sessions, the event will feature free food provided by local favorites Colonial Grill and Rita’s Italian Ice, along with vendors and live music to create a festival-like atmosphere for all attendees.

Organizers are hoping the event will not only bring awareness to critical issues but also create a welcoming space where the LGBTQ+ community and allies can come together to celebrate National Coming Out Day, showing support for those on their journey to self-acceptance.

“This festival is about more than just combating bias and hate; it’s about coming together as a community, lifting each other up, and ensuring that everyone feels seen, heard, and respected,” said one of the event organizers.

The Community Unity Festival is free and open to the public. Everyone is invited to join in for a day of education, celebration, and unity in Morristown. Don't miss the chance to learn, connect, and enjoy some great food and entertainment—all while supporting the fight against hate and violence.