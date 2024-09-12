Friday, September 13, 2024
Video: Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board of Adjustment Meeting – September 11, 2024

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Members of the Zoning Board

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board of Adjustment – September 11, 2024.

Click here to download the agenda.

https://youtu.be/2OgpqwdMwK4
