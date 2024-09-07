Sunday, September 8, 2024
Coffee with a Cop Event Scheduled at Lake Hiawatha Library

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Remo D'Alessandro, Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Community Relations Officer at a recent "Coffee with a cop"

PARSIPPANY – Residents of Parsippany will have the opportunity to meet and interact with their local police officers over a cup of coffee at the upcoming “Coffee with a Cop” event, scheduled for Tuesday, September 10, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Lake Hiawatha Library, located at 68 Nokomis Avenue, Lake Hiawatha.

The event, presented by Mayor James R. Barberio and the Parsippany Police Department, offers a relaxed and informal setting for community members to discuss concerns, ask questions, or get to know the officers who serve and protect the area. It fosters open communication and builds stronger relationships between the police and the public.

“Coffee with a Cop” is part of a nationwide initiative that seeks to bridge the gap between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve by facilitating face-to-face conversations. The event’s goal is to provide a friendly and comfortable atmosphere where residents can discuss public safety, express concerns, and get to know their local officers on a personal level.

The Parsippany Police Department encourages everyone to attend, whether they have specific questions or want to show support for the officers. Complimentary coffee will be provided, and officers will be available to chat about various topics, from public safety to local issues and beyond.

This initiative, supported by Mayor Barberio, reflects a commitment to community engagement and transparency. “It’s important for our officers and residents to have open lines of communication. Events like this are a great way to break down barriers and build trust,” said Mayor Barberio.

The event is free and open to the public. No appointment or RSVP is necessary; all ages are welcome to join the conversation. Whether you have specific concerns or are simply looking for a chance to get to know your local officers, “Coffee with a Cop” is the perfect opportunity to do so.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
