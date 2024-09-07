Parsippany Leo Club Kids Awarded the President’s Volunteer Service Award

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Leo Club honored several of its young members with the prestigious President’s Volunteer Service Award for their outstanding commitment to community service.

About the President’s Volunteer Service Award: In 2003, the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation founded the President’s Volunteer Service Award to recognize the critical role of volunteers in America’s strength and national identity. This award honors individuals whose service positively impacts communities in every corner of the nation and inspires those around them to take action, too.

The awards were given to students from Parsippany who have demonstrated an exceptional commitment to volunteer work and embody the spirit of service and leadership within their community.

These young volunteers were involved in impactful service projects targeting key community causes supported by Lions Clubs International, such as childhood cancer, diabetes, hunger, vision, and youth development. Their hard work and selflessness have benefited those in need and inspired their peers and the broader community.

The award recipients for 2023 include:

Ritu Jayakar (Parsippany High School) – Gold Medal

Ritu Jayakar

– Shaurya Jayakar (Central Middle School) – Gold Medal

Shaurya Jayakar

– Shreyas Jayakar (Central Middle School) – Gold Medal

Shreyas Jayakar

– Abhik Chakraborty (Parsippany Hills High School) – Bronze Medal

Abhik Chakraborty

– Shamik Chakraborty (Parsippany Hills High School) – Bronze Medal

Shamik Chakraborty

These students have led service initiatives while balancing academic and personal responsibilities. Their commitment to making a difference has been possible with the support and encouragement of their parents, who have played a vital role in fostering a culture of service within their families.

These teenagers are making our community proud and setting an example for others to follow. Their spirit of volunteerism and willingness to serve exemplify the mission of the Lions and Leos.

In addition to the recognition, the Parsippany Leo Club provides personal and professional development opportunities through Lions Clubs International, enabling these young volunteers to grow as leaders and compassionate citizens.

The Parsippany Lions Club congratulates these outstanding students and looks forward to their continued involvement in serving the community.

