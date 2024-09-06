John P. Inglesino, Leading Morris County Attorney, Recognized in 2024 Insider 100 Legal Power List

PARSIPPANY — Inglesino Taylor congratulates Managing and Founding Partner John P. Inglesino on being named to Insider NJ’s 2024 Insider 100 Legal Power List.

The former Morris County Freeholder (Commissioner) and Mayor of Rockaway Township focuses his practice on redevelopment, land use, affordable housing, real estate transactions, and governmental law.

Inglesino stated, “It is an honor to be selected #30 on the Legal Power List and the only lawyer practicing in the land use redevelopment area in Morris County.” “Power” is created over a career through dedication, hard work, good judgment, and adherence to the highest ethical standards.”