Parsippany Volunteer Fire District 6 Hosts 2nd Annual Sip & Smoke Night

PARSIPPANY – The Parsippany Volunteer Fire District 6 is thrilled to announce its 2nd Annual Sip & Smoke Night, set for Wednesday, September 25, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at 60 Littleton Road. This exciting event will feature a variety of fine cigars, bourbon tastings, and Oktoberfest beers, providing a perfect evening for attendees to unwind and enjoy.

Pre-sale tickets are available for $65.00, with door tickets priced at $75.00. The ticket price includes two premium cigars, bourbon tastings, Oktoberfest beer, and a delicious food selection. In case of inclement weather, a rain date has been scheduled for Thursday, September 26.

The event is open only to 21 and older, ensuring a mature and enjoyable atmosphere. Don’t miss this chance to support the Parsippany Volunteer Fire District 6 and participate in a memorable evening of relaxation, great company, and top-notch refreshments!