Friday, September 6, 2024
Parsippany Volunteer Fire District 6 Hosts 2nd Annual Sip & Smoke Night

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY – The Parsippany Volunteer Fire District 6 is thrilled to announce its 2nd Annual Sip & Smoke Night, set for Wednesday, September 25, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at 60 Littleton Road. This exciting event will feature a variety of fine cigars, bourbon tastings, and Oktoberfest beers, providing a perfect evening for attendees to unwind and enjoy.

Pre-sale tickets are available for $65.00, with door tickets priced at $75.00. The ticket price includes two premium cigars, bourbon tastings, Oktoberfest beer, and a delicious food selection. In case of inclement weather, a rain date has been scheduled for Thursday, September 26.

The event is open only to 21 and older, ensuring a mature and enjoyable atmosphere. Don’t miss this chance to support the Parsippany Volunteer Fire District 6 and participate in a memorable evening of relaxation, great company, and top-notch refreshments!

Presented by Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
