35 Waterview Boulevard Attracts New Tenants with Upscale Amenities and Modern Design

PARSIPPANY – NAI James E. Hanson has successfully brokered several office leases totaling over 55,000 square feet at 35 Waterview Boulevard. Susan Mason facilitated the transactions by representing the property owner, YMP Real Estate Management.

Among the notable deals was a 12,090-square-foot lease for Wilmington Paper Corporation, which relocated from Pine Brook.

“As we planned for our company’s next growth phase, we sought an innovative space with premium amenities to support our needs,” said Christine Hunt, Director of Human Resources at The Wilmington Group. “35 Waterview Boulevard exceeded our expectations, offering an ideal environment that fosters success and productivity for our team.”

Additional leases secured by Mason include Edge New Jersey (10,518 square feet), Di Cara Rubino Architects (7,034 square feet), Anthea Labs (6,424 square feet), and MLM Hearing, LLC (6,982 square feet), along with several lease renewals ranging from 1,819 to 7,589 square feet.

Strategically located at Interstates 80 and 287 intersection and Routes 46 and 202, 35 Waterview Boulevard is a four-story, 172,498-square-foot professional office building. YMP Real Estate Management has invested heavily in the property, providing modern, upscale office space.

The building boasts a newly renovated atrium lobby with flexible meeting spaces, lounge seating, a tenant conference center, an upgraded full-service café with corporate catering, and an outdoor courtyard seating area. The owner’s commitment to funding capital improvements and managing on-site operations enhances the tenant experience.

A modern, open-concept atrium lobby of an office building. The space is well-lit, with natural light coming through a large circular skylight at the top, offering a sky view. The design features multiple levels of rounded balconies, each framed with sleek, white support columns. The space has contemporary, neutral-toned furniture, including comfortable chairs, couches, and round, cushioned stools.



The lobby offers a professional yet inviting feel, with ample seating areas for collaboration or relaxation. The materials and color palette blend soft grays, whites, and muted earth tones, providing a modern and upscale atmosphere.

The property is conveniently located near retail centers such as Morris Hills Shopping Center, Waterview Marketplace, and The Shoppes at Parsippany, as well as a variety of restaurants, hotels, fitness centers, and residential communities.

Mason remarked, “The leasing activity at 35 Waterview Boulevard reflects its transformation into one of the premier corporate destinations.

As businesses prioritize quality, Class-A office buildings like this, with top-tier amenities, are well-positioned to attract new tenants and retain existing ones. We look forward to continuing this momentum and welcoming more tenants in the coming months.”

For more information on available office spaces at 35 Waterview Boulevard, contact Susan Mason at (201) 488-5800 ext. 111.