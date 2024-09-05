Parsippany to Host 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills will hold a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Wednesday, September 11, at 8:40 a.m. at the Parsippany-Troy Hills Municipal Building.

The event will feature special guest speaker Richard Palmer, a Retired NYC Department of Corrections Warden and a 9/11 First Responder recognized for his heroism. The ceremony will include prayers of commemoration, a ceremonial wreath presentation, and the reading of the names of Parsippany residents lost on 9/11.

The community is encouraged to attend.