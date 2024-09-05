Friday, September 6, 2024
Local News

Parsippany to Host 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
9-11 Memorial at Parsippany Town Hall

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills will hold a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Wednesday, September 11, at 8:40 a.m. at the Parsippany-Troy Hills Municipal Building.

The event will feature special guest speaker Richard Palmer, a Retired NYC Department of Corrections Warden and a 9/11 First Responder recognized for his heroism. The ceremony will include prayers of commemoration, a ceremonial wreath presentation, and the reading of the names of Parsippany residents lost on 9/11.

The community is encouraged to attend.

Presented by Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
