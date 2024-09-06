GFWC National Day of Service Taking Place Nationwide

PARSIPPANY — The General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) and the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills are pleased to announce the kickoff of the inaugural National Day of Service (NDS), which will spotlight food insecurity and hunger in the United States. This year’s NDS is scheduled for Saturday, September 28, nationwide. GFWC clubs nationwide are participating to help increase public awareness and provide food resources to residents/ families in their communities.

“The GFWC National Day of Service is an exciting opportunity for our clubwomen to demonstrate their volunteer know-how,” said Suellen Brazil, International President. “The GFWC tagline is ‘Living the Volunteer Spirit!,’ which is the essence of this national public awareness campaign about hunger and food insecurity. Solving hunger takes a village of concerned community leaders, public servants, and compassionate neighbors.”

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 34 million people in the U.S. are food insecure, 9 million children are hungry, 53 million people turned to food banks following COVID-19 due to unemployment, and 100 percent of U.S. counties have families suffering from food insecurity.



“These statistics are staggering, said First Last Names, GFWC Women’s Club President. “GFWC Clubwomen work tirelessly to be of service to their local communities. Hunger and food insecurity represent an issue that if everyone works together, no one in the United States needs to suffer.”



The club proudly participates in the GFWC National Day of Service by holding a “Food Drive” on Saturday, September 28, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Food Town on Beverwyck Road in Lake Hiawatha. All donations will go to the Parsippany Emergency Food Pantry at the Parsippany Senior Community Center, 1130 Knoll Road in Lake Hiawatha.

The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) and the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs (NJSFWC), which are the largest volunteer women’s service organizations in the country/state, providing opportunities for education, leadership training, and community service. General Meetings are held the fourth Monday of September through April at 7:00 p.m. If you would like to attend our next General Meeting to find out more about what we do, call Ginny at (973) 887-0336, visit https://parsippanywomansclub.org, e-mail the club at womansclubofpth@gmail.com , or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.