Historic Murti Pratishtha Ceremony at BAPS Mandir Unites Hindu Community in Devotion and Celebration

PARSIPPANY — On August 18, 2024, the Murti Pratishtha of Shri Nilkanth Varni Maharaj was splendidly conducted at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Parsippany. This sacred ceremony, marking the installation and consecration of the murti of Shri Nilkanth Varni Maharaj, was a significant event for the mandir’s community of devotees.

The day commenced with a vibrant Nagar Yatra at 1 p.m., a grand procession in which devotees, known as haribhakto, fervently accompanied the murti through the streets surrounding the mandir. The atmosphere was filled with the sounds of devotional songs and traditional dances performed by the mandir’s youth, reflecting their deep faith and enthusiasm. This lively parade set a joyous tone for the day, bringing the community together in a shared spirit of devotion and celebration.

Following the procession, a Vedic Mahapuja was conducted by revered Pujya Santo, with hundreds of haribhakto participating in the sacred ritual. The Mahapuja, a Vedic prayer ceremony, is an elaborate and highly esteemed practice to purify the participants before the murti pratishtha. As part of the preparations, devotees also presented a grand annakut, offering a wide array of vegetarian dishes, predominantly Gujarati sweets and snacks, to Nilkanth Varni Maharaj.

The murti pratishtha (consecration ceremony) was led by Pujya Yagnavallabh Swami and attended by esteemed Pujya Santo, including Pujya Mangalswarup Swami, Pujya Shantyogi Swami, Pujya Adarshnayan Swami, and Pujya Rajendra Swami. This ritual, symbolizing the transformation of the murti into a living deity imbued with divine energy, is a fundamental aspect of Hindu worship. The ceremony included the chanting of sacred mantras and the performance of traditional rites, culminating in the first abhishek (ritual bathing) of the murti by the Santo.

The event was further highlighted by the presence of Parsippany’s Mayor, James R. Barberio, who attended to witness the historic ceremony and show his support for the vibrant Hindu community in Parsippany. His attendance underscored the importance of the occasion and the strong relationship between the local government and the Hindu community.

The significance of this Murti Pratishtha extends beyond the ceremony itself. For the devotees of the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Parsippany, the ability to perform abhishek on the murti of Shri Nilkanth Varni Maharaj holds deep spiritual importance. It enables them to offer personal prayers and seek blessings on significant occasions such as birthdays, wedding anniversaries, or remembrances of loved ones. This practice fosters a deeper personal connection to the divine, providing a source of solace, inspiration, and divine grace.