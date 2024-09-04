Parsippany Police Athletic League Receives Generous Donation of Backpacks and School Supplies

PARSIPPANY — CareOne of Parsippany donated backpacks filled with essential school supplies to the Parsippany Police Athletic League (PAL). This generous contribution will greatly support the youth in our community as they prepare for the upcoming school year.

The donated backpacks are being distributed by the Parsippany Police Department, ensuring these much-needed supplies reach the children who need them most. We are deeply grateful to CareOne of Parsippany for recognizing the needs of our youth and taking action to help prepare them for success. Their generosity reflects a shared commitment to the well-being and future of our community’s children.

“We are truly thankful to CareOne of Parsippany for this incredible donation,” said Thomas Bushnauskas, Executive Director of the Parsippany PAL. “It’s heartening to see our community unite to support our young people. These backpacks will not only provide essential tools for learning but will also send a strong message that our community cares deeply about its youth.”

Officer Remo D’Alessandro and Thomas Bushnauskas

The Parsippany PAL would also like to sincerely thank the Parsippany Police Department for their continued partnership and dedication to serving the community. Their efforts in distributing these backpacks will ensure that every child in need receives the supplies necessary to start the school year on the right foot.

“At the Parsippany PAL, our mission is to give back to the community and support our youth in every way possible,” continued Bushnauskas. “We are excited to continue growing our partnership with the Mayor’s office and the Police Department to further this mission. Together, we can make a lasting impact on the lives of our young residents and ensure that they know their community stands behind them.”

The Parsippany PAL is committed to fostering a strong, supportive community and looks forward to future opportunities to collaborate with local organizations, the Mayor’s office, and law enforcement to continue making a positive difference in the lives of Parsippany’s youth.

For more information about the Parsippany Police Athletic League and how you can get involved, please visit our website at www.parsippanypal.org or info@parsippanypal.org.