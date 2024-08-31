Stunning Parsippany Property at 790 Park Road Sells in Hot Market

PARSIPPANY — The beautiful home at 790 Park Road in Parsippany has recently been sold for an impressive $784,000, marking a significant transaction in the local real estate market. Situated in one of Parsippany’s most desirable neighborhoods, this property offers comfort, convenience, and style.
The residence at 790 Park Road is known for its charming curb appeal. It features a well-manicured lawn and a classic design that fits seamlessly into the neighborhood’s aesthetic. Inside, the home boasts spacious rooms with modern amenities, making it ideal for family living and entertaining guests.
Parsippany is a thriving community with a rich history and strong local pride. The area is renowned for its excellent schools, parks, and easy access to major highways, making it a top choice for families and professionals. The sale of 790 Park Road underscores the high demand for quality homes in this area as buyers continue seeking properties that offer value and location.
This transaction highlights the ongoing strength of the Parsippany real estate market, where eager buyers quickly snap up well-maintained homes in desirable neighborhoods. The new owners of 790 Park Road are set to enjoy all the benefits of living in this vibrant community, from its excellent public services to the variety of recreational opportunities available.
As the new residents settle into their home at 790 Park Road, they join a welcoming community that prides itself on its strong neighborhood connections and family-friendly environment. This sale is a testament to the enduring appeal of Parsippany as a place to live, work, and thrive.
Realty Executives Platinum listed the home at 790 Park Road. The listing agent associated with the sale was Paul Cristelli from Realty Executives Platinum.
Other recent Parsippany home sales included:
|Street Address
|Selling Price
|2 Biscay Drive
|$701,000
|1035 Littleton Road
|$729,000
|6 Woodland Drive
|$525,000
|2467 Route 10 35-8A
|$250,000
|136 River Drive
|$475,000
|1069 Knoll Road
|$480,000
|12 Sioux Avenue
|$565,000
|39 Averell Drive
|$500,000
|2467 Route 10
|$235,000
|28 Longview Avenue
|$745,000
|775 Tabor Road
|$545,000
|7 Lakeside Drive
|$765,000
|419 Mountain Way
|$1,101,000
|8 Minnehaha Boulevard
|$469,000
|34 Irvington Road
|$555,000
|2467 Route 10, B26 U7A
|$231,250
|12 Moraine Road
|$850,000
|2467 Route 10
|$232,000
|790 Park Road
|$784,000
|2467 Route 10
|$255,000
|197 North Beverwyck Road
|$205,000
|9 Abingdon Street
|$860,000
|19 Hedding Place
|$230,000
|150 Emily Place
|$610,000
|2467 Route 10 9-1A
|$276,000
|370 Littleton Road
|$615,000
|93 Fox Hill Road
|$550,000
|2467 Route 10
|$248,888
|880 Smith Road
|$740,000
|8 Snoozin Tree Lane
|$840,000
|25 Robert Street
|$870,000
|19 Lord Stirling Drive
|$825,000
|101 Hiawatha Boulevard
|$602,000
|81 Norman Avenue
|$463,000
|96 Patriots Road
|$550,000
|11 Barrington Road
|$476,000
|17 Beverly Street
|$1,250,000
|237 Jacksonville Drive
|$557,000
|3 Chesapeake Avenue
|$415,000
|1357 South Beverwyck Road
|$415,000
|30 Upper Rainbow Trail
|$515,000
|16 Sioux Avenue
|$400,000
|2467 Route 10 East, Building 27
|$291,000
|14 Morgan Road
|$900,000
|125 Northfield Road
|$717,000
|105 Autumn Ridge Road
|$630,002
|22 Harrison Road
|$535,000
|119 Northfield Road
|$685,000
|181 Fox Hill Road
|$620,555
|659 South Beverwyck Road
|$676,000
|11 Canton Road
|$550,700
|2350 Route 10
|$270,000
|61 Calumet Avenue
|$467,500
|19 Hancock Street
|$778,000
|38 Laurelton Road
|$800,000
|40 Whitewood Drive
|$840,000
|23 Summerhill Drive
|$623,000
|16 Summerhill Drive
|$635,000
|2467 Route 10
|$222,000
|161 Leah Way
|$1,130,000
|32 Ridgewood Avenue
|$730,000
|22 Westminster Drive
|$739,000
|5 Christine Drive
|$860,500
|83 Patriots Road
|$575,000
|8 Lodge Lane
|$850,000
|31 Winfield Drive
|$658,000
|43 Northfield Road
|$560,000
|2467 Route 10
|$242,800
|16 Hancock Street
|$860,000
|96 Jillian Boulevard
|$721,000
|35 Ferncliff Road
|$750,000
|4 Brook Court
|$785,000
|47 Robin Hood Road
|$738,000
|840A Park Road
|$450,000
|81 Brooklawn Drive
|$860,000
|15 Patriots Road
|$610,000
|15 New Meadow Trail
|$899,000
|45 Springview Drive
|$1,190,000
|226 Lancaster Drive
|$765,500
|23 Granada Drive
|$1,095,005
|5 Bahama Road
|$810,501
|60 Averell Drive
|$655,000
|3 Lake Drive
|$517,500
|31 Robin Hood Road
|$772,000
|38 Intervale Road
|$465,000
|14 Warren Drive
|$860,000
|72 Leah Way
|$1,100,000
|460 Park Road
|$746,778
|79 Ball Avenue
|$586,000
|200 Prospect Avenue
|$979,000
|5 Penwood Drive
|$999,999
|33 Tarn Drive
|$1,100,000
|5 Highland Court
|$755,000
|5 Haddonfield Drive
|$875,000
|11 Ogden Place
|$725,000
|238 Fox Hill Road
|$535,000
|47 New England Drive
|$845,000
|14 Hardwick Court
|$670,000
|9 Rita Drive
|$1,175,000
|39 Willow Way
|$710,000
|191 Patriots Road
|$630,002
|2350 Route 10
|$260,000
|37 Edgefield Drive
|$606,111
|113 Edgefield Drive
|$660,008