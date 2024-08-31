Stunning Parsippany Property at 790 Park Road Sells in Hot Market

PARSIPPANY — The beautiful home at 790 Park Road in Parsippany has recently been sold for an impressive $784,000, marking a significant transaction in the local real estate market. Situated in one of Parsippany’s most desirable neighborhoods, this property offers comfort, convenience, and style.

Top-Tier Parsippany Property at 790 Park Road Sells for $784K

The residence at 790 Park Road is known for its charming curb appeal. It features a well-manicured lawn and a classic design that fits seamlessly into the neighborhood’s aesthetic. Inside, the home boasts spacious rooms with modern amenities, making it ideal for family living and entertaining guests.

Parsippany is a thriving community with a rich history and strong local pride. The area is renowned for its excellent schools, parks, and easy access to major highways, making it a top choice for families and professionals. The sale of 790 Park Road underscores the high demand for quality homes in this area as buyers continue seeking properties that offer value and location.

Realty Executives Platinum Handles Successful Sale of 790 Park Road, Parsippany

This transaction highlights the ongoing strength of the Parsippany real estate market, where eager buyers quickly snap up well-maintained homes in desirable neighborhoods. The new owners of 790 Park Road are set to enjoy all the benefits of living in this vibrant community, from its excellent public services to the variety of recreational opportunities available.

As the new residents settle into their home at 790 Park Road, they join a welcoming community that prides itself on its strong neighborhood connections and family-friendly environment. This sale is a testament to the enduring appeal of Parsippany as a place to live, work, and thrive.

Realty Executives Platinum listed the home at 790 Park Road. The listing agent associated with the sale was Paul Cristelli from Realty Executives Platinum.

