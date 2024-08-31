Saturday, August 31, 2024
Stunning Parsippany Property at 790 Park Road Sells in Hot Market

High Demand: 790 Park Road, Parsippany, Sells Through Realty Executives Platinum

PARSIPPANY — The beautiful home at 790 Park Road in Parsippany has recently been sold for an impressive $784,000, marking a significant transaction in the local real estate market. Situated in one of Parsippany’s most desirable neighborhoods, this property offers comfort, convenience, and style.

Top-Tier Parsippany Property at 790 Park Road Sells for $784K

The residence at 790 Park Road is known for its charming curb appeal. It features a well-manicured lawn and a classic design that fits seamlessly into the neighborhood’s aesthetic. Inside, the home boasts spacious rooms with modern amenities, making it ideal for family living and entertaining guests.

Parsippany is a thriving community with a rich history and strong local pride. The area is renowned for its excellent schools, parks, and easy access to major highways, making it a top choice for families and professionals. The sale of 790 Park Road underscores the high demand for quality homes in this area as buyers continue seeking properties that offer value and location.

Realty Executives Platinum Handles Successful Sale of 790 Park Road, Parsippany

This transaction highlights the ongoing strength of the Parsippany real estate market, where eager buyers quickly snap up well-maintained homes in desirable neighborhoods. The new owners of 790 Park Road are set to enjoy all the benefits of living in this vibrant community, from its excellent public services to the variety of recreational opportunities available.

As the new residents settle into their home at 790 Park Road, they join a welcoming community that prides itself on its strong neighborhood connections and family-friendly environment. This sale is a testament to the enduring appeal of Parsippany as a place to live, work, and thrive.

Realty Executives Platinum listed the home at 790 Park Road. The listing agent associated with the sale was Paul Cristelli from Realty Executives Platinum.

Other recent Parsippany home sales included:

Street AddressSelling Price
2 Biscay Drive$701,000
1035 Littleton Road$729,000
6 Woodland Drive$525,000
2467 Route 10 35-8A$250,000
136 River Drive$475,000
1069 Knoll Road$480,000
12 Sioux Avenue$565,000
39 Averell Drive$500,000
2467 Route 10$235,000
28 Longview Avenue$745,000
775 Tabor Road$545,000
7 Lakeside Drive$765,000
419 Mountain Way$1,101,000
8 Minnehaha Boulevard$469,000
34 Irvington Road$555,000
2467 Route 10, B26 U7A$231,250
12 Moraine Road$850,000
2467 Route 10$232,000
790 Park Road$784,000
2467 Route 10$255,000
197 North Beverwyck Road$205,000
9 Abingdon Street$860,000
19 Hedding Place$230,000
150 Emily Place$610,000
2467 Route 10 9-1A$276,000
370 Littleton Road$615,000
93 Fox Hill Road$550,000
2467 Route 10$248,888
880 Smith Road$740,000
8 Snoozin Tree Lane$840,000
25 Robert Street$870,000
19 Lord Stirling Drive$825,000
101 Hiawatha Boulevard$602,000
81 Norman Avenue$463,000
96 Patriots Road$550,000
11 Barrington Road$476,000
17 Beverly Street$1,250,000
237 Jacksonville Drive$557,000
3 Chesapeake Avenue$415,000
1357 South Beverwyck Road$415,000
30 Upper Rainbow Trail$515,000
16 Sioux Avenue$400,000
2467 Route 10 East, Building 27$291,000
14 Morgan Road$900,000
125 Northfield Road$717,000
105 Autumn Ridge Road$630,002
22 Harrison Road$535,000
119 Northfield Road$685,000
181 Fox Hill Road$620,555
659 South Beverwyck Road$676,000
11 Canton Road$550,700
2350 Route 10$270,000
61 Calumet Avenue$467,500
19 Hancock Street$778,000
38 Laurelton Road$800,000
40 Whitewood Drive$840,000
23 Summerhill Drive$623,000
16 Summerhill Drive$635,000
2467 Route 10$222,000
161 Leah Way$1,130,000
32 Ridgewood Avenue$730,000
22 Westminster Drive$739,000
5 Christine Drive$860,500
83 Patriots Road$575,000
8 Lodge Lane$850,000
31 Winfield Drive$658,000
43 Northfield Road$560,000
2467 Route 10$242,800
16 Hancock Street$860,000
96 Jillian Boulevard$721,000
35 Ferncliff Road$750,000
4 Brook Court$785,000
47 Robin Hood Road$738,000
840A Park Road$450,000
81 Brooklawn Drive$860,000
15 Patriots Road$610,000
15 New Meadow Trail$899,000
45 Springview Drive$1,190,000
226 Lancaster Drive$765,500
23 Granada Drive$1,095,005
5 Bahama Road$810,501
60 Averell Drive$655,000
3 Lake Drive$517,500
31 Robin Hood Road$772,000
38 Intervale Road$465,000
14 Warren Drive$860,000
72 Leah Way$1,100,000
460 Park Road$746,778
79 Ball Avenue$586,000
200 Prospect Avenue$979,000
5 Penwood Drive$999,999
33 Tarn Drive$1,100,000
5 Highland Court$755,000
5 Haddonfield Drive$875,000
11 Ogden Place$725,000
238 Fox Hill Road$535,000
47 New England Drive$845,000
14 Hardwick Court$670,000
9 Rita Drive$1,175,000
39 Willow Way$710,000
191 Patriots Road$630,002
2350 Route 10$260,000
37 Edgefield Drive$606,111
113 Edgefield Drive$660,008

