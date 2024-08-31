Saturday, August 31, 2024
HomeLocal NewsSing at Carnegie Hall: Masterwork Chorus Holds Open Auditions
Local News

Sing at Carnegie Hall: Masterwork Chorus Holds Open Auditions

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
198
Sing with the Best: Masterwork Chorus Seeks New Members for 2024 Season

MORRIS COUNTY — The Masterwork Chorus welcomes aspiring singers and invites new members to audition and become part of a celebrated musical tradition. With over 100 voices strong, the chorus offers a dynamic and enriching experience for those passionate about choral singing and eager to perform at a high level.

Rehearsals are held on Wednesday evenings in Chatham, allowing singers to hone their craft and prepare for prestigious performances. Those interested are encouraged to attend an open rehearsal this Wednesday or next, where they can experience firsthand the camaraderie and musical excellence that define the Masterwork Chorus.

In addition to the regular rehearsal schedule, new members will have the unique opportunity to perform at Carnegie Hall on December 19, 2024, marking a milestone in their musical journey. This annual event is a testament to the chorus’s commitment to artistic excellence and offers members the chance to share the stage with some of the world’s finest musicians.

For more information about joining the Masterwork Chorus, including audition details, visit Masterwork Membership or email membership@masterwork.org. This is more than just a chance to sing—it’s an opportunity to be part of something extraordinary, making your mark on one of the most prestigious stages in the world.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Presented by Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany

spot_img
Previous article
Stunning Parsippany Property at 790 Park Road Sells in Hot Market
Next article
Welcome Back Message from the Board of Education
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »