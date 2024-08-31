Sing at Carnegie Hall: Masterwork Chorus Holds Open Auditions

MORRIS COUNTY — The Masterwork Chorus welcomes aspiring singers and invites new members to audition and become part of a celebrated musical tradition. With over 100 voices strong, the chorus offers a dynamic and enriching experience for those passionate about choral singing and eager to perform at a high level.

Rehearsals are held on Wednesday evenings in Chatham, allowing singers to hone their craft and prepare for prestigious performances. Those interested are encouraged to attend an open rehearsal this Wednesday or next, where they can experience firsthand the camaraderie and musical excellence that define the Masterwork Chorus.

In addition to the regular rehearsal schedule, new members will have the unique opportunity to perform at Carnegie Hall on December 19, 2024, marking a milestone in their musical journey. This annual event is a testament to the chorus’s commitment to artistic excellence and offers members the chance to share the stage with some of the world’s finest musicians.

For more information about joining the Masterwork Chorus, including audition details, visit Masterwork Membership or email membership@masterwork.org. This is more than just a chance to sing—it’s an opportunity to be part of something extraordinary, making your mark on one of the most prestigious stages in the world.