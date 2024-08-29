It’s Back to School Time: Kiwanis Club Distributes Essential Supplies

PARSIPPANY — The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany recently donated school supplies to Parsippany Human Services, located at the Parsippany Community Center on 1130 Knoll Road. These supplies, which include book bags, notebooks, pencils, binders, rulers, pens, pencil cases, folders, and other essential items such as glue sticks, scissors, markers, highlighters, erasers, index cards, and loose-leaf paper, will be distributed to families with children in need. This initiative aims to ensure that local students are well-prepared for the upcoming school year, showcasing the Kiwanis Club’s ongoing commitment to the education and well-being of youth in the community.

Michele Picone, Director of Human Services, said, “The end of summer means school is starting, and the holidays are approaching. Parents often panic this time of year. Knowing their costs in the next few months can be terrifying. That’s why your donation is so financially helpful. Parents know they can find the school supplies they need for their child for free, and it’s all brand new, just like what all the other kids have.”

Kiwanis Club’s Generosity Supports Students’ Success

“At Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, we believe every child deserves the tools to succeed, and we’re proud to support our community by providing these essential school supplies. Our mission is to make a meaningful impact in the lives of local youth, and this is just one way we can help them start the school year on the right foot,” said Carol Tiesi, President of Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany.

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany plays a vital role in supporting local youth, sponsoring ten K-Kids clubs at various elementary schools, including Lake Parsippany, Eastlake, Intervale, Mt. Tabor, Littleton, Lake Hiawatha, Troy Hills, Northvail, Knollwood, and Rockaway Meadow. They also support two Builders Clubs at Central Middle School and Brooklawn Middle School, two Key Clubs at Parsippany Hills High School and Parsippany High School, and one Aktion Club.

Residents in need of assistance can contact Parsippany Human Services at (973) 263-7163. For more information about the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, click here.