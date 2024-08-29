Thursday, August 29, 2024
HomeLocal NewsIt’s Back to School Time: Kiwanis Club Distributes Essential Supplies
Local NewsSchool News

It’s Back to School Time: Kiwanis Club Distributes Essential Supplies

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
135
It’s Back to School Time: Kiwanis Club Fills Backpacks for Students in Need

PARSIPPANY — The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany recently donated school supplies to Parsippany Human Services, located at the Parsippany Community Center on 1130 Knoll Road. These supplies, which include book bags, notebooks, pencils, binders, rulers, pens, pencil cases, folders, and other essential items such as glue sticks, scissors, markers, highlighters, erasers, index cards, and loose-leaf paper, will be distributed to families with children in need. This initiative aims to ensure that local students are well-prepared for the upcoming school year, showcasing the Kiwanis Club’s ongoing commitment to the education and well-being of youth in the community.

Michele Picone, Director of Human Services, said, “The end of summer means school is starting, and the holidays are approaching. Parents often panic this time of year. Knowing their costs in the next few months can be terrifying. That’s why your donation is so financially helpful. Parents know they can find the school supplies they need for their child for free, and it’s all brand new, just like what all the other kids have.”

Kiwanis Club’s Generosity Supports Students’ Success

“At Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, we believe every child deserves the tools to succeed, and we’re proud to support our community by providing these essential school supplies. Our mission is to make a meaningful impact in the lives of local youth, and this is just one way we can help them start the school year on the right foot,” said Carol Tiesi, President of Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany.

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany plays a vital role in supporting local youth, sponsoring ten K-Kids clubs at various elementary schools, including Lake Parsippany, Eastlake, Intervale, Mt. Tabor, Littleton, Lake Hiawatha, Troy Hills, Northvail, Knollwood, and Rockaway Meadow. They also support two Builders Clubs at Central Middle School and Brooklawn Middle School, two Key Clubs at Parsippany Hills High School and Parsippany High School, and one Aktion Club.

Residents in need of assistance can contact Parsippany Human Services at (973) 263-7163. For more information about the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, click here.

These supplies, which include book bags, notebooks, pencils, binders, rulers, pens, pencil cases, folders, and other essential items such as glue sticks, scissors, markers, highlighters, erasers, index cards, and loose-leaf paper, will be distributed to families with children in need.
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Presented by Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany

spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany Rotary Club to Host Annual Bike Ride Fundraiser
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »