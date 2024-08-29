Thursday, August 29, 2024
Local News

Lake Hiawatha Seniors Set for Exciting Casino Trip to Wind Creek

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Lake Hiawatha Seniors Offer Fun-Filled Casino Day at Wind Creek

PARSIPPANT– The Lake Hiawatha Seniors are organizing a fun-filled bus trip to Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem, PA. The trip is scheduled for Wednesday, September 25, with the bus departing at 9:00 a.m. from the parking lot opposite the golf course.

The trip costs just $35.00 per person, including $25.00 back in slot money (via a Wind Creek card). Payments must be made by September 11, 2024, with checks payable to Lake Hiawatha Seniors.

This exciting opportunity to try your luck at the casino is available for a great price, and attendees are encouraged to bring their lucky charms. For more details or to reserve your spot, contact Vicki Rice at (973) 402-6823. Don’t miss out on this exciting adventure!

