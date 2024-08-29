Parsippany Rotary Club to Host Annual Bike Ride Fundraiser

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Rotary Club is inviting the community to participate in its Annual Bike Ride Fundraiser, which will take place on Sunday, September 29, at Smith Field Park. This event, a staple in the local community, offers cyclists of all skill levels an opportunity to come together for a day of fun, fitness, and philanthropy.

Participants will embark on a scenic 16-kilometer (10-mile) ride through Parsippany, starting at 8:00 a.m. and concluding by 10:30 a.m. The event is free to join, making it accessible for everyone, but donations are highly encouraged to support the Rotary’s charitable initiatives. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Rotary’s “Service Above Self” programs, which fund a variety of local charities and community service projects.

“This bike ride is more than just a fundraiser; it’s a celebration of our community’s commitment to service and helping those in need,” said a spokesperson for the Parsippany Rotary Club. “We encourage everyone to come out, whether you’re a seasoned cyclist or just looking for a fun way to support a great cause.”

The ride is well-supported by the Parsippany Police Department, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all participants. Bikes of all shapes and sizes are welcome, with the exception of motorized vehicles, though E-bikes are permitted. This event is perfect for both beginners and experienced cyclists.

In addition to the ride, participants will have the opportunity to network with fellow cyclists, meet members of the Rotary Club, and learn more about the impact of their charitable contributions. The event is supported by several local organizations, including Fun4All Foundation, Gandhian Society, CPA Network, Sewa USA, and many others, demonstrating the broad community support for this initiative.

Registration is simple for those interested in participating. Click here or contact one of the event organizers. Donations can also be made directly to the Rotary Club by clicking here.

“We are proud to host this event and are grateful for the overwhelming support from our community and sponsors,” added the spokesperson. “Together, we can make a significant impact and continue to support the vital work of the Rotary Club in Parsippany.”

For more information or to register for the event, please email rotaryparsippany@gmail.com or contact one of the event organizers. Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to ride for a great cause and make a difference in your community!