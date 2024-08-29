Mosquito Spraying Set for Friday Morning in Parsippany and Nearby Morris County Towns

PARSIPPANY – The Morris County Mosquito Commission has announced that mosquito spraying will occur on Friday morning, targeting areas in Parsippany-Troy Hills, Hanover Township, and Morris Township. Using an All-Terrain Vehicle and backpacks, the commission will treat a section of wood to reduce the mosquito population.

In Parsippany-Troy Hills, the spraying is scheduled for DiEdwardo Court between 4:30 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. on Friday, August 30. Residents in the area are advised to be aware of the treatment.

Additionally, the following areas in neighboring towns will also be treated:

Hanover Township : Reynolds Ave (Bee Meadow Park) and Pond Rd (Brickyard Field).

: Reynolds Ave (Bee Meadow Park) and Pond Rd (Brickyard Field). Morris Township: Cedar Street.

The commission will use either Anvil 2+2, with the active ingredient Sumithrin (EPA#1021-1687-8329), or Zenivex E4, with the active ingredient Etofenprox (EPA#2724-807).

For more information, visit the Morris County Mosquito Commission’s website or call (973) 285-6450.