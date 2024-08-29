Thursday, August 29, 2024
HomeLocal NewsMosquito Spraying Set for Friday Morning in Parsippany and Nearby Morris County...
Local News

Mosquito Spraying Set for Friday Morning in Parsippany and Nearby Morris County Towns

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
639
Early Morning Mosquito Spraying Planned in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY – The Morris County Mosquito Commission has announced that mosquito spraying will occur on Friday morning, targeting areas in Parsippany-Troy Hills, Hanover Township, and Morris Township. Using an All-Terrain Vehicle and backpacks, the commission will treat a section of wood to reduce the mosquito population.

In Parsippany-Troy Hills, the spraying is scheduled for DiEdwardo Court between 4:30 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. on Friday, August 30. Residents in the area are advised to be aware of the treatment.

Additionally, the following areas in neighboring towns will also be treated:

  • Hanover Township: Reynolds Ave (Bee Meadow Park) and Pond Rd (Brickyard Field).
  • Morris Township: Cedar Street.

The commission will use either Anvil 2+2, with the active ingredient Sumithrin (EPA#1021-1687-8329), or Zenivex E4, with the active ingredient Etofenprox (EPA#2724-807).

For more information, visit the Morris County Mosquito Commission’s website or call (973) 285-6450.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Presented by Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany

spot_img
Previous article
Lake Hiawatha Seniors Set for Exciting Casino Trip to Wind Creek
Next article
Parsippany Rotary Club to Host Annual Bike Ride Fundraiser
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »