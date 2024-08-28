Mayor James Barberio Joins Local Leaders to Host Free Mental Health Seminar

MORRIS COUNTY — Residents concerned about mental health issues in their families will have an opportunity to gather valuable information at a Free Mental Health Symposium on September 17, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at the Morris Plains Borough School Auditorium, located at 500 Speedwell Avenue.

Mayor James Barberio of the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills is among several local Mayors organizing this important event. Other participating Mayors include:

Mayor Jason Karr, Borough of Morris Plains

Mayor Thomas “Ace” Gallagher, Hanover Township

Mayor Joseph Pannullo, East Hanover Township

Mayor Mark Taylor, Borough of Florham Park

Mayor Tim Dougherty, Town of Morristown

Mayor Donna Guariglia, Morris Township

In addition to these local leaders, the event will feature contributions from State Senator Joe Pennacchio, Assemblyman Brian Bergen, Sheriff Jim Gannon, and Commissioner Deputy Director Stephen Shaw.

This symposium is designed for concerned parents, particularly those with middle or high school students facing challenges, as well as family members worried about an aging parent or friend. Attendees will receive essential information on addiction services, educational resources, and positive choices for those struggling. The event also offers guidance on where to find assistance for family members or friends in need.

This free event provides an excellent opportunity for residents to connect with local leaders and experts, gain insight into mental health resources, and find support for those facing difficulties.

For more information, residents are encouraged to contact Mayor James Barberio’s office or visit the Morris Plains Borough School website.