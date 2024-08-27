Fareed Zakaria to Deliver Keynote Address at 2024 Morristown Festival of Books

MORRISTOWN — The Morristown Festival of Books proudly announces that Fareed Zakaria, host of CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS, journalist, and New York Times best-selling author, will be the 2024 Keynote Speaker. Zakaria will discuss his latest book, Age of Revolutions: Progress and Backlash from 1600 to the Present, which has already made waves as a New York Times best-seller.

Mark your calendars! Zakaria’s keynote address will occur on Friday, October 18, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. at the Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) in Morristown.

In Age of Revolutions, Zakaria delves into the pivotal revolutions that have shaped our world—from the seventeenth-century Dutch economic revolution to the Industrial Revolution of Britain and America—and draws connections to the modern revolutions we face today in globalization, technology, identity, and geopolitics. Zakaria offers insights on how understanding these historic shifts can provide crucial lessons to address today’s challenges.

Tickets for this must-see event can be purchased online at morristownbooks.org or through the MPAC box office at (973) 539-8008. General Admission tickets are $60.00, and Festival Champion Admission tickets are $100.00, including a signed hardcover copy of Age of Revolutions.

This Keynote Event is generously co-sponsored by Delta Dental and the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, with Special Event Sponsorship provided by JP Morgan Chase. Proceeds from this fundraiser will help support the free programming offered during the all-day Saturday Festival.

About the Saturday Book Festival

The free, all-day Main Festival will take place on Saturday, October 19, and offers something for every book lover. Over 100 award-winning and best-selling authors will speak at five venues along South Street in historic Morristown. Book sales and signings will be held on the beautiful grounds of the Vail Mansion. The festival also features KidFest, an exciting area where children can meet their favorite authors, enjoy crafts, face painting, and more.

Fareed Zakaria is the host of CNN’s flagship international affairs show Fareed Zakaria GPS and a regular columnist for The Washington Post. He also authorizes four New York Times best-selling books, including Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World.

The Morristown Festival of Books is a non-profit organization funded by the Community Foundation of New Jersey. For more information, visit morristownbooks.org and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram @morristownbooks.