Wednesday, August 28, 2024
HomeLocal NewsFareed Zakaria to Deliver Keynote Address at 2024 Morristown Festival of Books
Local News

Fareed Zakaria to Deliver Keynote Address at 2024 Morristown Festival of Books

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
311
Fareed Zakaria is the host of CNN’s flagship international affairs show Fareed Zakaria GPS and a regular columnist for The Washington Post

MORRISTOWN — The Morristown Festival of Books proudly announces that Fareed Zakaria, host of CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS, journalist, and New York Times best-selling author, will be the 2024 Keynote Speaker. Zakaria will discuss his latest book, Age of Revolutions: Progress and Backlash from 1600 to the Present, which has already made waves as a New York Times best-seller.

Mark your calendars! Zakaria’s keynote address will occur on Friday, October 18, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. at the Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) in Morristown.

In Age of Revolutions, Zakaria delves into the pivotal revolutions that have shaped our world—from the seventeenth-century Dutch economic revolution to the Industrial Revolution of Britain and America—and draws connections to the modern revolutions we face today in globalization, technology, identity, and geopolitics. Zakaria offers insights on how understanding these historic shifts can provide crucial lessons to address today’s challenges.

Tickets for this must-see event can be purchased online at morristownbooks.org or through the MPAC box office at (973) 539-8008. General Admission tickets are $60.00, and Festival Champion Admission tickets are $100.00, including a signed hardcover copy of Age of Revolutions.

This Keynote Event is generously co-sponsored by Delta Dental and the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, with Special Event Sponsorship provided by JP Morgan Chase. Proceeds from this fundraiser will help support the free programming offered during the all-day Saturday Festival.

About the Saturday Book Festival

The free, all-day Main Festival will take place on Saturday, October 19, and offers something for every book lover. Over 100 award-winning and best-selling authors will speak at five venues along South Street in historic Morristown. Book sales and signings will be held on the beautiful grounds of the Vail Mansion. The festival also features KidFest, an exciting area where children can meet their favorite authors, enjoy crafts, face painting, and more.

Fareed Zakaria is the host of CNN’s flagship international affairs show Fareed Zakaria GPS and a regular columnist for The Washington Post. He also authorizes four New York Times best-selling books, including Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World.

The Morristown Festival of Books is a non-profit organization funded by the Community Foundation of New Jersey. For more information, visit morristownbooks.org and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram @morristownbooks.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Presented by Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany

spot_img
Previous article
Morris County MUA to Host Remaining Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Events
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »