200 Club of Morris County will be holding its 2024 Annual Meeting

PARSIPPANY—The 200 Club of Morris County invites members and the community to its highly anticipated Annual Meeting on Thursday, November 14, at The Knoll Country Club West in Parsippany. The event, set to begin at 6:30 p.m., promises delicious food, drinks, and laughter, all of which support the organization’s mission to aid Morris County’s first responders and their families.

This year’s meeting will feature a buffet dinner and an open bar, providing attendees with a delightful dining experience. To top off the evening, renowned comedian Mike Marino will take the stage, ensuring a night of laughter and entertainment. The event is free for current members of the 200 Club of Morris County, while non-members can attend for $95.00. However, those who choose to join the club that evening will have their fee refunded.

The 200 Club of Morris County, a non-profit organization with a legacy spanning over 50 years, has significantly impacted the community by providing emotional and financial support to the families of Morris County’s first responders. With over $5 million in death benefits distributed to the families of fallen heroes and more than 725 scholarships awarded to high school seniors from first responder families, the club’s contributions have been a tremendous source of comfort and support during times of need.

Individual memberships to the club are available for $200.00, while a family membership for up to four people is offered at $500.00. Both can be purchased at the event, making it easy for attendees to become part of this meaningful cause.

Seats for the event are expected to fill up quickly, and advance registration is required. Tickets will not be available at the door, so those interested are encouraged to reserve their spots as soon as possible. For those interested in sponsoring the event, Club Administrator Lori Richmond can be contacted at (973) 630-7933 for more details.

“This event is a wonderful opportunity for our members and supporters to come together, enjoy a great evening, and celebrate the incredible work that the 200 Club of Morris County does for our first responders,” said a representative from the club. “We’re excited to see everyone there and to continue our mission of supporting those who risk their lives to keep us safe.”

For more information about the event, to purchase tickets, or to learn more about the 200 Club of Morris County, visit their website at 200clubofmorriscounty.com.

This Annual Meeting is more than just a gathering; it’s a chance to network, enjoy top-tier entertainment, and support a cause that honors the bravery and dedication of Morris County’s first responders. Mark your calendars for November 14, and don’t miss this special evening at The Knoll Country Club West.