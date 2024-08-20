Thursday, August 22, 2024
Pedestrian Killed Crossing Route 46

The investigation is ongoing into the Monday night crash on Route 46 that led to the death of a pedestrian who was crossing the roadway.

By Frank L. Cahill
Toyota Rav 4 Sought in Fatal Parsippany Hit-and-Run That Killed Trenton Man

PARSIPPANY — Authorities report that a young man died after being struck by a car on Monday night on Route 46. According to the Parsippany Police Department, the crash occurred near Buffalo Wild Wings on the westbound side of the highway just before 9:30 p.m. The pedestrian was declared deceased at Morristown Memorial Hospital.

As of Tuesday morning, the pedestrian has not been identified. Officials confirmed that he sustained fatal injuries. This story has been updated. Click here for more information.

Meghan Knab, a spokesperson for the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, confirmed that the man was hit by a silver or gray Toyota RAV4, model years 2019 to 2021, which is missing a passenger side view mirror. The driver fled the scene following the crash.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact Parsippany Police at (973) 263-4300, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (973) 285-6200, or Morris County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433.

This incident marks the fourth pedestrian fatality in Parsippany this year. All inquiries should be directed to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, which handles the investigation.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
