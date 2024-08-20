Thursday, August 22, 2024
Letter to the Editor: “Revitalizing Parsippany: Exploring the Role of Small Businesses and the Potential of a Local Cannabis Store”

By Letters to the Editor
Dear Editor:

I’ve been attending council meetings in the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills for quite some time, and there’s a glaring issue with corporate vacant buildings here. The debate on addressing this problem, especially with PILOT programs at the forefront, has caused unprecedented division in our town. The administration is at odds with the BOE; Republicans are clashing with Democrats, and even Republicans disagree. People are staunchly for or against PILOTs, but I remain neutral, understanding both sides.

COVID-19 and the subsequent changes in work habits have significantly impacted the demand for corporate buildings. With employees working from home, corporations realized they could cut overhead costs, making office spaces less desirable. While some argue that Parsippany remains a prime business location, the numerous vacant buildings suggest otherwise. To address this issue, our town needs creative solutions.

Two community members, Cassara Grasso and Shaun Astorga, have been particularly proactive. They have proposed opening a cannabis store in Parsippany and have presented this plan at multiple council meetings. At the very least, the conversation of having a local cannabis business in town should begin. Despite the administration’s promise to consider and hold a presentation on this proposal, there has been a frustrating delay. Those who oppose PILOTs have yet to offer viable alternatives, but Grasso and Astorga are actively seeking solutions.

Although I haven’t touched drugs or alcohol in over 20 years, I recognize the potential benefits of their proposal. Every day without action is a lost opportunity for revenue. While one cannabis store isn’t a complete solution to Parsippany’s problems, it’s a starting point. Small businesses are the backbone of any community, driving economic growth and fostering a sense of local pride. Supporting ventures like this can help revitalize our local economy and create a more vibrant community. I have 100% confidence in Shaun Astorga and Cassara Grasso and in running a safe and successful cannabis business.

A lifetime resident,
Michael Smith

