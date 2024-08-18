Parsippany Celebrates India’s Independence Day with Flag Hoisting Ceremony

PARSIPPANY — On Saturday, August 17th, the Indian American community in Parsippany celebrated India’s 77th Independence Day with a flag-hoisting ceremony at the Parsippany-Troy Hills Municipal Complex. The event, organized by the Indian-American Seniors Association Of Morris County (IASAMC) and the mayor’s office, displayed cultural pride and unity and reminded people of the enduring connection between Parsippany’s Indian residents and their heritage.

The ceremony commenced with the American National anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” and the Indian national anthem, “Jana Gana Mana.” The crowd, dressed in traditional Indian attire, stood in respectful silence as the flag ascended, reflecting on the day’s significance. The atmosphere was both festive and solemn as attendees honored the sacrifices made during India’s struggle for independence and celebrated the progress the country has made since.

Dipika Sota, a longstanding resident for over 22 years and an active community member, expressed the deep sense of pride and belonging that the event fostered. “This ceremony is more than just a flag hoisting; it’s a celebration of our identity and a reminder of the values of freedom and unity that we hold dear,” Sota remarked. “Even though we are miles away from India, participating in such events here in Parsippany helps us stay connected to our roots and pass on our traditions to the younger generation.”

Local officials, including Parsippany Mayor James Barberio, also attended the event and praised the Indian American community for contributing to the township. He emphasized that events like these enrich the town’s multicultural identity and foster a greater sense of community. Many citizens were excited and suggested new events to further the celebrations. Further remarks were provided by Jigar Shah, a prominent leader of the Indian community, and Rajnibhai Patel, the president of the IASAMC.

Dr. Bhagirath Maheta, Mayor James Barberio, and Jigar Shah

Following the flag hoisting, the celebrations continued with a cultural program that featured traditional Indian music, dance, and poetry. Performers of all ages participated, showcasing India’s rich artistic heritage. The audience enjoyed various performances, including classical dance forms, folk music, and recitations of patriotic poetry. These performances highlighted the diversity within Indian culture itself.

The event concluded with a communal gathering, during which attendees shared traditional Indian snacks and beverages. This allowed people to socialize, reconnect, and forge new friendships within the community.

The event’s sponsors include Dr. Bhagirath Maheta, Rajni Patel, Danny Desai, Rajubhai Amin, and Vishnu Patel of Sruhadam Tours, whose support has been crucial in bringing this celebration to life.

The Indian flag hoisting ceremony in Parsippany is one of several events organized by the IASAMC to celebrate and preserve Indian culture within the township. As Parsippany grows as a melting pot of cultures, such events play a crucial role in fostering understanding, respect, and unity among its residents.

