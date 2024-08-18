Lead East 2024: Four Days of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Classic Cars, and Retro Fun

PARSIPPANY — As Labor Day weekend approaches, classic cars, and rock ‘n’ roll enthusiasts are gearing up for the most anticipated event in the NJ/NY/CT Tri-State area: Lead East 2024. Known as the largest and highest quality classic car and rock ‘n’ roll festival in the region, Lead East promises an unforgettable experience that blends the best of the past with the present excitement.

From Thursday, August 29th to Sunday, September 1st, at the Parsippany Hilton, One Hilton Court, Lead East 2024 is more than just a car show—a four-day celebration of a bygone era that continues to captivate generations. With over 34 live bands and musicians and five DJs playing indoors and outdoors, the festival delivers a musical journey through decades of legendary rock ‘n’ roll. From the moment the first chords are struck, attendees are transported back in time, surrounded by the sounds that define a generation.

Join Over 250,000 Attendees at the Unmatched Lead East 2024 Festival

For over three decades, Lead East has attracted over 250,000 visitors, many of whom return year after year. The event has earned a reputation as the most fun, nostalgic, and all-around best festival. Families, friends, and car enthusiasts alike gather to enjoy the vibrant atmosphere, where leather jackets and poodle skirts are the norm and classic cars shine under the summer sun.

The festival is carefully designed to be family-oriented, ensuring something for everyone. Whether you’re a car enthusiast, a music lover, or simply someone who appreciates the charm of the 1950s and 1960s, Lead East has it all. From food trucks offering a variety of delicious fare to indoor and outdoor dance floors that keep the party going day and night, the event is a non-stop celebration of all things cool and classic.

One of the highlights of Lead East is its incredible showcase of classic cars, trucks, and cruisers. Enthusiasts from across the country bring their meticulously restored vehicles to be admired and celebrated. Whether it’s a gleaming 1957 Chevy Bel Air or a vintage Ford Thunderbird, the array of automobiles on display will impress even the most discerning car lover.

For those looking to immerse themselves fully in the experience, weekend spectator wristbands are available for $55.00 for adults and $45.00 for juniors (ages twelve to sixteen). One-day spectator admission is also offered at $20.00 for adults and $15.00 for juniors, making it easy for everyone to join the fun. Families can use the One Day Family Plan, priced at $50.00. It includes admission for two adults and their children aged twelve to sixteen, with free entry for children under eleven.

Car owners looking to showcase their pride and joy can choose from One Day Car Plans, available for $50.00 on Saturday or Sunday (including two armbands) or $35.00 for one armband. These plans include entry for all children in the car under seventeen, making it a perfect outing for the whole family.

Located conveniently off Route 10 Westbound, just a few miles from the intersection of Interstates 80 and 287, the Parsippany Hilton provides the ideal setting for this nostalgic weekend. With ample parking and easy access, it’s no wonder that Lead East has become a beloved tradition in the Tri-State area.

As the festival draws near, excitement builds for what promises to be another legendary event. Lead East 2024 invites you to join the fun, relive the golden age of rock ‘n’ roll, and experience the most fabulous place on earth this Labor Day weekend. Whether you’re there for the cars, the music, or the memories, Lead East is the place to be.

For more information on the schedule of events or to register your car, please visit the official Lead East website or call (908) 876-9100. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the world’s greatest oldies party!